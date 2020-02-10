Margot Robbies Birds Of Prey BOMBS at the box office

Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey film was bombed at the box office this weekend.

Estimates for the weekend are available, as The Numbers reports that “Birds of Prey, with an estimated opening weekend of $ 32.5 million, will not meet very low expectations”.

This is the case after all major tracking websites have significantly lowered their tracking estimates after a very poor preview on Thursday evening. Even these lowered forecasts were far away.

Not only did the film go extremely badly at the box office at home, it also brought in only $ 48 million at the international box office for a worldwide recording of $ 81.2 million on the opening weekend.

The Numbers, Box Office Mojo and Box Office Pro explained why the film was unsuccessful on the opening weekend.

The-Numbers assumes that the international box office is due to the coronoa virus. “Part of it has to do with the corona virus, which has caused major disorders in many Asian countries.”

Box Office Pro blamed the low participation of local health insurers on the lack of participation by young women and the “usual male fan base of comic films”. They also led the “mild marketing surge” and “remaining connections” to you, also referring to the lack of interest in returning to the DC Extended Universe, which included the original suicide squad. Other factors that they cite were unknown characters and an R rating.

Box Office Mojo stated that “there simply wasn’t enough audience”. They also believed that the R-rating “could have been a major contributor to the film’s difficulty” as younger viewers rated the film higher.

Box Office Pro’s explanation is probably the most accurate of why the film is doing poorly.

Birds of Prey disregarded the source material and insulted longtime comic fans by radically changing the entire premise of Birds of Prey. It added in the psychopath Harley Quinn and eliminated the founding member of the Birds of Prey, Oracle aka Barbara Gordon.

None of the other characters were recognizable as their comic counterpart, even Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn didn’t look like an icon in any of their different variations. For most posters and trailers, she didn’t even wear her iconic black and red color scheme.

Black Canary, Cassandra Cain, Black Mask, Victor Zsasz, Huntress and Renee Montoya were unrecognizable in the entire advertising material. They only knew who these characters were because they put the character names on the posters.

Margot Robbie in Harley Quinn’s Birds of Prey costumes: “Less male gaze”

Margot Robbie noted that these changes in character design resulted in the film being less “male-male”.

Not only were the characters unrecognizable, they also changed a lot about the actual personalities and characteristics of the character in the film. I look at you, Cassandra Cain, Black Mask and Victor Zsasz.

It’s a bit absurd to blame the box office for the R-rating, considering that Joker’s box office didn’t start playing until last fall. They also have other comic films like Deadpool and Logan that stand out as R-rated films, not to mention one of the first comic films in Blade to be R-rated.

If you reject the R-rating because a younger audience has received a higher rating, you will actually no longer get stubs in the seats. Box Office Pro even disproves its own analysis that people under the age of 25 only made up 35% of the audience. The other 65% were 25 years and younger.

Box Office Pro’s statement that there is no interest in the DCEU appears to be recent given Shazam’s recent success! and Aquaman, both of which were linked to the DCEU.

See also: Ewan McGregor doubles its marketing for birds of prey in the area of ​​”misogyny”

Perhaps one of the most underrated topics was marketing the film. Regardless of what the actual product was, Ewan McGregor’s film was marketed as a “feminist film against misogyny”. Nobody wants to spend their hard earned money on a movie that sells itself as a high school lecture from the school principal.

And perhaps the biggest complaint that Box Office Pro addresses is that the movie only looked boring in its trailers. There was nothing that really grabbed you and made you spend your money on it.

All three tracking websites continued to be optimistic about the longevity of Birds of Prey, as word of mouth rated RottenTomatoes positively and a B + CinemaScore could take visitors to cinemas in the following weeks.

The Numbers even pointed out that this bad opening weekend is “not catastrophic”. They point to the film’s lower budget, which they estimate at $ 75 million. Box Office Pro, however, believes the cost could be between $ 85 million and $ 100 million.

Why do you think Birds of Prey had problems on the opening weekend? Do you think it could last a long time? Or do you think it will slowly die away?