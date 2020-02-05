Margot Robbie wears a striking top and even more snaps with stars

5 February 2020 01:22

Margot Robbie wears an extremely low white dinner jacket during a night out at the Polo Bar in New York.

Splash News

Katy Perry poses with Prince Charles during a celebration of the British Asian Trust in London.

MEGA

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are leaving their hotel to go to Nordstrom to celebrate its launch of Skims.

Splash News

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson bring children Birdie Mae Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson to celebrate Jessica’s new book “Open Book” at Barnes & Noble in New York.

Getty Images

Natalie Portman takes her daughter Amalia to Los Angeles.

MEGA

Renée Zellweger cuddles to a furry friend after the “Judy” premiere in Paris.

BACKGRID

Alicia Keys wears platform sneakers and an airbrush sweater with the text “New York” while they are in Paris.

Getty Images

Sutton Foster, Betsey Johnson, Joy Bauer and Dorinda Medley dance in the audience while Woman’s Day celebrates the 17th annual Red Dress Awards in New York.

Getty Images

Paul Reubens reads a script on the way to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.

Getty Images

Amy Landecker shows off her political button during the pre-Oscars event of Emily’s List in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

Rachel McAdams radiates her makeup artist and sister Kayleen McAdams during Variety’s Makeup Artistry Dinner presented by Armani Beauty.

Katie Jones for variety

Chloë Grace Moretz gets her lip gloss reapplied by Mai Quynh during Variety’s Makeup Artistry Dinner presented by Armani Beauty.

John Salangsang for variety

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore arrive at a party for the exhibition “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” in the Annenberg Space for Photography.

Getty Images

Fred Willard makes his way to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.

MEGA

Winnie Harlow attends L’Avenue’s first birthday at Saks in New York.

Getty Images

Heidi Klum is wearing a baby blue coat in New York.

MEGA

Jason Momoa stays refreshed with a drink in New York.

Splash News

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jimmy Iovine attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

Getty Images

Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

Getty Images