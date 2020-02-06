Margot Robbie name drops Slipknot and Metallica on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Margot Robbie is a certified badass and her display of Harley Quinn should be enough to show that, but she is even cooler than you could imagine based on some of the bands she named in her recent interview with Jimmy Fallon dropped.

In a game segment on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Robbie falls casually slider and Metallica.

Robbie spoke about her heavy music favorites in a segment in the show called “Know It All”. In essence, Fallon and his guest go back and forth and choose categories and name things in the category. The one who runs out first loses the round and the opponent can challenge his choices.

The last category they went through was “Rock Bands” and after a few lighter mentions, including Aerosmith and Guns N ’Roses, she gets into harder terrain by dropping careless Slipknot and Metallica.

You can view the clip below.

Her mention of those bands is not entirely surprising, since she had previously been open about her love for metal. In 2016, she went on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and discussed attending a Slipknot show. She also mentions that she is crazy about it Silverstein and Bullet For My Valentine when she was younger, expressing her excitement about the fact that Metallica was the musical guests of that night.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can see that clip in the player below.

Robbie will play her role as Harley Quinn again Birds of prey coming to the cinema this week. View the official trailer for the film below.

What do you think about Margot Robbie’s comments on Slipknot and Metallica on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

