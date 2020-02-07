Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor and the stars of birds of prey on vacation

Birds of Prey will be one of the biggest films of 2020. The film, with Margot Robbie and Ewan McGregor, is a spin-off semi-sequel to the critically disgusting Suicide Squad from the DCEU. But fans get more from the only thing they really liked about that movie … Margot’s Harley Quinn.

Apart from Margot, the blockbuster is full of a lot of talented babes, who are all avid world travelers. The film’s soundtrack is also filled with recording artists, such as Halsey and Charlotte Lawrence, who can be seen on vacation in some of the coolest places on earth.

After the movie was released on February 7, it is unlikely that one of these celebrities will have much time to travel. So let’s help them look back on their vacation with pleasure. Without further delay, Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor and the stars of Birds of Prey are on holiday here.

17 Margot often returns to her homeland of Australia, but recently she went to the Outback

According to Margot social media, the beautiful Wolf of Wallstreet and Birds of Prey actor took a train through the stunningly deserted Outback of Australia. She took a few walks with her husband through the landscape with orange rocks and got a great view of Uluru, also known as Ayres Rock, a mammoth sandstone monolith in the middle of nowhere.

16 Before Ewan McGregor made contact with his Co-Star birds of prey, he and his family went to Cabo San Lucas

We all know that Ewan McGregor has become a villain for his family. That makes his casting as Black Mask in Birds of Prey all the more perfect. But in December 2013, he was still a family man. Here he spends some quality time with some of his daughters during his vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Also present is his now ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis.

15 Charlotte Lawrence sings her way from the Bahamas to the raptor soundtrack

Charlotte Lawrence has received quite a lot of support on social media. Especially thanks to her tunes and incredible body. After the Birds of Prey film and soundtrack have been released, she has much less time to go on holiday to Exuma Cays in the Bahamas. According to her social media, the beautiful brunette was there in February 2019.

14 Jurnee Smollett-Bell celebrated her pregnancy in Maui, Hawaii

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays Dinah Lance / Black Canary in Birds of Prey, celebrated her pregnancy with a trip to Maui, Hawaii. According to her social media, the accomplished actor was there with her husband Josiah Bell. Together they went around Wailea, the richest part of Maui and stayed there at the Four Seasons Resort.

13 Margot became cozy and cold in Lapland, Finland

According to her social media, Margot Robbie and her husband celebrated the beginning of 2019 with a visit to Finland. In particular, the couple was spotted bundled in Lapland, the northernmost region of Finland. The area, which borders Sweden, Norway and Russia, is sparsely populated but offers some of the most beautiful views in the world.

12 Comedian Ali Wong performed with a seal in Vancouver, Canada

We have absolutely no idea who comedian Ali Wong is playing in Birds of Prey, but her many fans will no doubt be very happy to see her. But perhaps not as excited as this seal was at the Vancouver Aquarium. Ali was there with her family in July 2019. The Vancouver Aquarium is an ocean conservation center that is a favorite with celebrities such as Seth Rogen.

11 Margot Robbie found total euphoria on the beaches in Costa Rica

Here is the star of Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie enjoys a little downtime on the beaches of Costa Rica. She was there in 2018 with her very happy husband, Tom Ackerley, shortly after filming her role in the Oscar-nominated Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. In Costa Rica, Margot roamed the streets and beaches with all the grace we can expect from her.

10 Halsey took Emma Roberts’ ex, Evan Peters, to the Gold Coast, Australia

In January 2020, the Gold Coast was actually the only part of Eastern Australia that was not affected by rolling clouds of smoke from their devastating forest fires caused by global warming. This is why the soundtrack star Birds of Prey, Halsey, and her boyfriend, AHS actor, Evan Peters, really had a great time there. According to e Online, the couple spent much of their vacation in the water.

9 Doja Cat hung in a rooftop swimming pool in Miami, Florida

Doja Cat has a huge following on social media. Her music clearly resonates with a lot of people. So it’s no surprise that she was tapped to sing a song for the Birds of Prey soundtrack. According to her social media, the artist was delighted to sell a large concert in Miami, where she spent a good bit of time in August 2019.

8 Beautiful Maisie Peters was a total tourist in Cannes and Nice, France

Beautiful red-haired Maisie Peters is a remarkable emerging musician from Brighton, England. Recently she was hired to perform “Smile” and to record for the Birds of Prey soundtrack. But before that she made a short trip to Cannes and Nice. According to her social media, Maisie was fond of her time in the two French cities. And given how cute she is, we bet they also loved having her.

7 Chris Messina is rocking a suit at the Venice Film Festival in Italy

Apparently Newsroom star Chris Messina plays the horrifying Batman villain Victor Zsasz in Birds of Prey, making his presence on this list absolutely necessary. According to Just Jared, the handsome actor was spotted with a great suit on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival in 2014. He was there to promote his film, Manglehorn.

6 Mary Elizabeth Winstead looked sultry in Tribeca, New York

In Birds of Prey, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays The Huntress, a woman competing against Black Mask, played by her true friend Ewan McGregor. But in April 2018, Mary Elizabeth did not have to put on the dark clothing for her superhero femme fatale. According to Just Jared, she roamed the red carpet in a crushing number while promoting a film at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

5 Charlotte Lawrence lived her best life in St. Tropez, France

Most young people do not come as luxuriously as St. Tropez in France. But Charlotte Lawrence is not like most young people. First, it is probably more attractive than 99% of most people. And she comes from a very established Hollywood family. Moreover, she has made a name for herself in the music industry. So a generous trip to St. Tropez with the girls is not atypical.

4 Ella Jay Basco posed on a balcony in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Ella Jay Basco, from the Philippines and South Korea, has her first major role in Birds of Prey. She plays the central character of Cassandra Cain. According to her social media, Ella did some press for the film in Sao Paulo, Brazil. There she posed for some nice photos on a beautiful balcony with a view of a lush, green garden.

3 Bojana Novakovic snorkeled around Heron Island in Queensland, Australia

We don’t really know who Bojana Novakovic is, but we are a fan. Apparently she plays someone named Erika in Birds of Prey, who will no doubt push her into notoriety. According to her social media, the beautiful blonde snorkeled around Heron Island, a coral cay in the southern Great Barrier Reef.

2 Jurnee Smollett-Bell jumped for joy in New Orleans, Lousiana

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays Dinah Lance / Black Canary in Birds of Prey, jumped for joy while traveling in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisana. According to her social media, she was there with her then boyfriend, now husband, Josiah Bell. While there, the couple visited Jurnee’s sister / friend, Micaela Pedroza. New Orleans is the perfect place to catch up with friends and parties.

1 Margot Robbie found the quiet life in St. Barts

According to In Style, Bombshell and Wolf Of Wallstreet star Margot Robbie flew to St. Barts for a quiet vacation with her husband in April 2016. She and Tom Ackerley roamed the beaches of the tropical destination hoping to remain undisturbed. Apart from a few paparazzi photos, they seemed to enjoy a fairly quiet holiday, which is exactly what you want in St. Barts.