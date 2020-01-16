Margo Price's new challenging song 'Stone Me': listen

“Call me a bitch, then call me baby / you don’t know me, you don’t own me,” sings Margo Price in the chorus of “Stone Me”, his first new music in two years. The country and soul singer from Nashville started the song with a live performance on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Written by Price with her husband and band mate Jeremy Ivey, “Stone Me” finds Price raising the slings and arrows that reach him. Attempting to defile its good reputation? Get knocked out, she warns. “I won’t be ashamed of what I am / for your judgment, I don’t care,” says a provocative headline.

But it is the refrain which makes the weight, with thieving insults of price like “bitch” and “baby” of all power. “It’s not a way to stone me,” she sings in a spellbinding vocal performance, as Benmont Tench’s piano lights the way forward. Marvin Gaye drummer James Gadson and session double bass player Pino Palladino also perform on the track, with guitarist Matt Sweeney, percussionist Dave Bacco, background singer Ashley Wilcoxson and Ivey on 12 strings.

“After what seems like forever, I’m launching a new song in the wild today,” Price said in a statement. “It has been difficult for me to keep everything I have been working on for a year and I am so happy to share it.”

Price’s appearance on Samantha Bee was part of an episode on the hot topic of women in country music and included interviews with Price, Brandi Carlile, Mickey Guyton and Tanya Tucker, with whom Price recently shared the scene in Nashville .

“Stone Me” arrives via Loma Vista Recordings. His latest full album, All American Made 2017, was released on Jack White’s Third White Records.