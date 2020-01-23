Margin lending could help increase savings - but it does involve risks

Talking about the real estate market quickly becomes as uncomfortable as discussing politics or religion at the dining table.

This is because buying a home in some Australian capitals remains unreachable for many despite the correction in the mini housing market in recent years.

According to the latest annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Study, Sydney is the third most expensive city in the eight countries examined. Melbourne is not far behind.

Record low interest rates and rising property prices have given homeowners a dream run, but those who try to get to the property manager by possibly depositing into a bank account have no chance.

So that’s the end of the story, isn’t it? Not really.

It turns out there is a way to top up your savings. It’s called margin lending.

Sydney was the third most expensive city in the eight countries examined, while Melbourne was not far behind. Photo: AAP

Margin lending can drive up an investment

Simply put, margin lending involves borrowing money (taking out a personal loan) and using that cash to buy stocks.

The harsh reality is that even if $ 1000 is invested in the stock market, it will take a lot of time to turn it into thousands of dollars, let alone tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

However, if you borrowed $ 50,000 and invested the most money in stocks, the higher initial investment could mean higher returns – possibly reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars in just a few years.

It is a financial concept called leveraging.

That means you borrow money to make more money than you would otherwise do for an investment.

When buying stocks, one speaks of margin lending.

Other Australians take out margin loans

Reserve Bank research shows that the number of Australians who do this has risen sharply.

In the three months to September, margin loans increased from approximately $ 11 billion to $ 17 billion. Graphics: RBA

Commonwealth Bank figures show that in the three months to September, the amount tied to margin allocation increased from around $ 11 billion to $ 17 billion.

That is an increase of more than 50 percent.

It’s easy to understand why someone is now choosing to take out a margin loan: interest rates have never been so low (which makes a personal loan relatively cheap), and it has been with bank deposits for a home, retirement savings, or other long-term goal saving has become a painfully slow process.

But there is another reason why margin lending is back in vogue: the stock market itself is in an upheaval.

The S&P 500 benchmark index, which gives the value of a wide range of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, is now approaching a point that marks the longest and largest ever increase in stock prices without crash (or a decline of more than 20 percent) ,

The Australian stock market also has record highs every week. The ASX 200 only closed over 7000 index points last week.

In many cases, low interest rates drive stocks up.

This is partly because it is easier for companies to borrow to invest and grow their business, but also because more and more savers are turning to the stock market to increase or even preserve their wealth.

Bull Run could turn into a bear market

However, there is also a risk associated with the reward.

A dangerous feedback loop is developing here: Low interest rates drive up the stock markets, and these higher stock markets entice more and more people to borrow more money at these low interest rates to buy more stocks.

An increase in interest rates, even if it is only a small one, could destroy the positive loop and turn it into a downward spiral.

This is one of the reasons why analysts warn that global equity markets are rising too fast and too high.

There are also other major risks, such as a deterioration in global economic growth that may be caused by climate change. An escalation in the US-China trade war or a conflict in the Middle East to name a few.

At home, there is still the problem of low trust among companies and consumers.

Westpac’s recent consumer confidence reading shows that shoppers are still reluctant to part with their cash.

This low level of trust is in line with generally poor reports of consumer spending, ”Westpac chief economist Bill Evans recently wrote.

Economists say the biggest risk to rising equity markets is the economy and the risks to economic growth remain.

Margin loans can go horribly wrong

If economic growth slows down significantly and corporate profits continue to be depressed, share prices will decline.

For example, if you borrow $ 50,000 on a margin loan, you can buy $ 30,000 in stocks and use the rest as cash to provide a buffer.

However, if the value of your shares falls below a predetermined level, your broker will ask you to provide more cash. This is known as a margin call.

In an extreme example, if your stocks became worthless, you would obviously need to top up $ 30,000.

In this case, you’ve used up all of your cash, hold worthless stocks, and still owe the bank $ 50,000.

Fast lane to a house

Many Australians have successfully used margin lending to top up their savings.

According to the top economist from Australia’s largest home loan provider, it is probably the quickest way to deposit a home if you have the necessary investment experience and can take the risks.

“It’s certainly a way to increase your savings,” said CBA chief economist Michael Blythe.

Leverage improves your return, and if you use it and want to save on your home savings deposit, it can significantly speed up the process there.

“But I reiterate that you have to think about stocks falling and rising as easily.”

Many Australians throw caution into the wind

Andrew Page, an independent financial analyst, previously worked for a major Australian bank as head of a margin lending department.

Based on his experience, the experience of most customers with the allocation of margins was not positive.

He said it was because most customers had borrowed or borrowed too much. You borrowed too much.

The amount of money thrown on this high-risk investment vehicle has increased significantly in recent months.

Assuming that market conditions remain unchanged, some Australians could be at home faster than they could have imagined.

However, it seems to make it clear how desperate some Australians have become to making this dream come true or just getting ahead.

-ABC