“First of all, we said from the start that we would see what Margaret achieved in 1970 when she won all four Grand Slams,” said Tiley.

“And there is a difference between recognizing it and celebrating someone.”

The director of the Australian Open tournament, Craig Tiley, repeated TA’s views on Margaret Court.Credit:AAP

While TA will celebrate its remarkable 1970 season, Tiley reaffirmed the organization’s stance on the Court’s views.

“We also made it very clear that we disagree with their views,” he said.

Loading

“We made this publicly clear. For the third time we are holding the Glam Slam, an international event by LGBTQ, here in front of the Margaret Court Arena, where we will also paint the rainbow flags around the square.

“To remind everyone that we are a sport that is open to everyone, we are a sport that welcomes diversity, inclusiveness and equality, and we made very clear to Margaret that this is our position. Your recognition goes to their tennis performances only. “

The court drew the anger of tennis icon Martina Navratilova on Twitter Monday, in response to comments the court made about the persecution simply because it “taught what the Bible says.”

“Margaret wants her cake and wants to eat it, so to speak,” said Navratilova.

“She wants to keep it in tennis if it suits her.

“She speaks of persecution when she calls gay and transgender people ‘the devil’?!?

“How does that work exactly, Margaret, please say it!?! Who exactly is being followed?”