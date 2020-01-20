Margaret Court says she will be honored at Center Court next week

In an interview on ABC Radio in Perth, Court released further details.

“Well, I think next Monday, on Australia Day holidays, they’ll be giving a presentation on Center Court, aside from the fact that there are other functions that normally take place throughout the Open,” said Court.

“Not much, but what’s good is what happens.”

Court was overlooked when TA considered who should give the trophy to the women’s champion, and Tiley was diplomatic when asked how fans would react to her presence at Melbourne Park.

“That is up to the Australian fans,” he said. “There are no fans in the world who are like Australian fans. I leave their answer to them,” he said earlier this month.

Court was of the opinion that her Christian beliefs should be separated from her tennis achievements, especially when it came to the 50th anniversary of her Grand Slam.

“I think people try to take it away from me because I think it was 40 or 50 years ago and I did what I did in tennis and I loved playing for my nation “, she said.

“I think it’s deserved and something I’ve done for my nation and I’m always very proud of it.”

Court is not ashamed of her strong homophobic views.

The former tennis star previously said that homosexuality is an ungodly “greed for meat.”

She stood by her views on Monday.

“I think even at home, on the streets, wherever I go, so many people touched my shoulders and said ‘thank you for being my voice’ and I have never had anyone to take me to Touches shoulder and says “I hate you”.

“I only bring what the Bible says … life is about choice and I teach what the Bible says and you will be persecuted for it.

“But I don’t think that should help when it comes to what I did in tennis 50 years ago.”

Former number 1 in the world, Lindsay Davenport, admitted that Tennis Australia is “doing the best it can” to mark the anniversary of Court’s Grand Slam, despite the controversy surrounding its appearance at the event.

Davenport, winner of the Australian Open 20 years ago, said she didn’t agree with many of Court’s views, but the 24-time lead winner was “one of the greatest champions” of tennis.

When asked if Court should consider handing the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup to the women’s champion next week, Davenport said, “Tennis Australia is obviously doing the best they can.

“Your achievements on the pitch are legendary.

“I disagree with their opinion on many things.

“But it’s a big anniversary for her.”

