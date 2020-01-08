Marcus Stoinis is about to return to the bowl while the Melbourne Stars continue to win

Loading...

Stoinis has been through three consecutive half centuries, but hasn’t bowled after a foot nod. However, Maxwell said the batsman could be available to bowling with the massive opening against the Renegades.

Meanwhile, the glove maker Seb Gotch is on the verge of returning injuries and the option to replace Handscomb.

Marcus Stoinis could return to starling later this week

Perhaps the best news for the stars is Pakistani high-speed shooter Haris Rauf, who took the BBL by storm in 13 games in four games, including a hat-trick against thunder at the ‘G.

Maxwell said he had some communication problems with Rauf earlier in the season – including a moment in a previous game against Thunder where the captain gave his quick order to throw a bouncer just to throw Rauf half a volley – but those issues were a thing of the past.

“We are beginning to remove this language barrier,” said Maxwell.

“I’m not sure he really understood much of what I said in the first few games, so we broken it down that we had a really good meeting today [with Rauf, Maxwell and Stars bowling coach Clint McKay], and we don’t. I have long reviews, but it’s all about asking him what kind of language to use and whether I should point out anything if that helps him, and he was brilliant, he was really open to suggestions and had his own ideas floating around. So we want the boys to learn and get better on the go. “

Maxwell said Rauf benefits from being an unknown entity in Australia.

“I think Rashid Khan could have done something similar. I think if you look at the foreign players you haven’t seen for the first time, then they have that surprise factor. I think Sandeep [Lamichhane] probably did it for us last year. “