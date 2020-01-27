Marcus Pettersson accepts five-year contract

Marcus Pettersson took one for the team last summer, when he accepted a one-year contract worth $ 874,125, well below market value for someone fulfilling his role with the Penguins.

Pettersson agreed to the deal because the Penguins had limited wage cap space.

Today, the club did the same, agreeing to terms with Pettersson on a five-year contract with a cap of $ 4,025,175.

The contract takes effect next season.

Pettersson, 23, was acquired from Anaheim on December 3, 2018 in exchange for Daniel Sprong, and quickly established itself as a regular on their blue line.

“In just over a year, Marcus has had a significant impact on our defensive group”, Jim Rutherford said in a statement released by the team. “He is young, reliable and intelligent, which is important in today’s game. Marcus is part of our young nucleus and it was important to have him signed in the long term. “

Pettersson has a goal and 14 assists in 50 games this season, and is the only member of their defense team to appear in every game in 2019-20.

He ranks fourth on the team for blocked shots (57) and hits (78).

Pettersson, who is 6 feet 3 inches and 177 pounds, has three goals and 31 assists in 107 games since joining the Penguins.

The Ducks made him the 38th player selected in the 2014 draft.

To continue reading, log into your account: