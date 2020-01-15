Marcus Peters absent and Joe Haden of Steelers at Pro Bowl

Earlier this month, Steelers’ offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey withdrew to play in this year’s Pro Bowl, leaving the team with three players still in the NFL All-Star Game.

On Wednesday, they got a fourth.

cornerback Joe Haden, a replacement, will now replace the Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, who retired from the game after Baltimore lost to the Titans in a divisional match on Saturday.

The Pro Bowl will be the third for Haden in his career. He also went in 2013 and 2014 when he was a member of the Browns.

Haden, 30, had one of his best seasons in 2019, interrupting 17 passes and intercepting five, which equaled safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for the head of the team and was tied for second in the NFL.

He will join Fitzpatrick, linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive lineman Cam Heyward on the AFC list.

Steelers haven’t played cornerback in Pro Bowl since Pro Football Hall of Fame member Rod woodson did it in 1997, his last season with the team.

