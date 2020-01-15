Marcus King, “El Dorado” (Fantasy Records)

Marcus King’s solo debut is a seductive mix of deep soul, rock and country in the best southern traditions.

King, although only 23 years old, has been a professional musician for over ten years and already has three albums with the Marcus King Band.

“El Dorado”, produced and co-written by Dan Auerbach from The Black Keys, is a smooth release with acoustic and mid-tempo soul tunes amid a few vague rockers with cutting guitars and rumbling bass.

You could say that King was ‘Auerbached’, with the producer’s distinctive approach – formed by recording in his own Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville and relying on the timeless talent of legends such as drummer Gene Chrisman, bassist David Roe and Wurlitzer from Bobby Wood – a clearly noticeable but elegant non-invasive framework around King’s own skills.

Auerbach won a Grammy way back in 2013 for its production work and its quality control has not declined since then. This project follows in the same spirit some of his recent efforts on excellent albums by Yola, The Pretenders, Robert Finley and Kendell Marvel.

King is known for his volcanic singing and his amazing skill with six strings. But “El Dorado” finds King, a native of South Carolina, now based in Nashville, who usually lowers the total volume without sacrificing intensity or feeling. By bringing his songwriting and more nuanced vocals to the fore, King is expanding his guitar hero profile with excellent results.

King’s instrumental ability is present, but the 12 songs usually have at least two or three other guitarists on hand, including Auerbach himself, steel guitarist Paul Franklin, Nashville-tough Billy Sandford and Russ Pahl.

Songs range from the nationwide “Young Man’s Dream” and “Too Much Whiskey” to the thumping “The Well” and the tortured soul of “One Day She’s Here”, where King sounds a bit like a modest CeeLo Green.

The light but pleasant ‘Sweet Mariona’ precedes the mysterious and craving ‘Beautiful Stranger’, which has an atmosphere of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Do Right Woman, Do Right Man’.

The faster songs in the second half are emphasized by more of that swampy hassle (“Say You Will”) and a clavinet played by Mike Rojas who lives up to his funky reputation on “Say You Will”.

Despite this solo venture, King is in the middle of an extensive tour with his eponymous band with shows in Europe, Japan and Australia. Even so early in the year, “El Dorado” stands out as an absolute highlight of 2020.

