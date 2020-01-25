Marcia Chatelain, author of 'Franchise: The Golden Bows in Black America': NPR

Let’s talk about fast food – and I bet you have a jingle in your head right now, according to a new book, an estimated one third of all American adults eat something in a fast food restaurant on a certain day in America.

But fast food does not mean the same thing for everyone everywhere. For some, owning a franchise is a way to prosperity, but fast food restaurants focus on some of the country’s least-income and most disparate areas. And according to the Centers for Disease Control, African Americans are more likely to eat fast food than any other racial group in America – which is why fast food is also to blame for the high rate of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease among black people.

How did this happen? And is fast food the hero or the bad guy in black America? In her new book Franchise: The Golden Bows in Black America, history professor Marcia Chatelain traces what she calls the hidden history of the relationship between the struggle for civil rights and the expansion of the fast food industry.

According to Chatelain, as a child, she constantly noticed that museums and cultural sites in her hometown of Chicago had signs indicating that they were sponsored by the local association of black McDonald’s operators. “And so this book really goes into the relationship between black America and McDonald’s to understand where other parts of our society have failed. Unfortunately, McDonald’s had to close the gap.”

McDonald’s is a big part of this conversation, and we should mention here that the estate of Joan Kroc – the widow of Ray Kroc, founder of McDonald’s Corporation – is one of the financial backers of NPR.

Highlights of the interview

Why did McDonald’s franchise become so important to black owners?

Ray Kroc was not a racial progressive, but what he was was a person who was very committed to the expansion of McDonald’s. And while he initially focused on expanding the suburbs after the uprising after the Martin Luther King attack in 1968, the economy saw an opportunity as there was great demand for more trade. The federal government signed initiatives for minority companies to support the growth of franchisees. And more importantly, the Civil Rights Institute began to focus primarily on black capitalism. And these forces all came together to bring McDonald’s to black America.

At the 1968 riots

Well, 1968 is such a critical moment in history because I think we often forget the effects of economic white flying in the city center. We often focus on white escape and the impact on schools and tax bases. But many people left downtown because they were afraid of future riots and no longer wanted to deal with the questions of responsibility that black consumers asked of them. And when this exodus happened, McDonald’s saw an opportunity to install African American franchise owners in the abandoned stores. But they also saw property’s depreciation in these neighborhoods, and their ability to expand at cheaper prices also helped expand their restaurants in that community.

At the first black McDonald’s franchisee, Herman Petty

I think whenever we have communities that need to rely on a business to be a haven, the place for WiFi, the sponsor of youth sports, the place where the youth professional program takes place, for college grants we have a problem.

I think Herman Petty represents many of the men who were early in African American franchising. There were these men who had opportunities from the military, some of whom were university graduates – but they all faced the hurdle of discriminatory lending practices, making it difficult to get bank loans. They wanted to start businesses in their community and see opportunities. And they also trusted black women to do the hard work in the shops and really do it. And so, while women were banned from McDonalds after the McDonald brothers really wanted to focus on mechanization and thought they were flirting and distracting too much, Herman Petty understood that these jobs were ideal places for black women. We trusted the Community and were able to meet the incredibly demanding requirements of a McDonald’s franchise.

Whether McDonald’s was a net negative or a net positive in the black community

McDonald’s gives us a prism to ask why McDonald’s has such an important role in certain communities and in others it can only be a place to eat. I think it is very easy for African Americans who have chosen franchising to belittle them. But we do know how this story from the 1960s and 1970s ended. I think what McDonald’s has provided is an opportunity for some at far too many … not just health effects; I think whenever we have communities that need to rely on a business to be a haven, the place for WiFi, the sponsor of youth sports, the place where the youth professional program takes place, for college grants we have a problem.

This story was produced for the radio by Janaya Williams and Tinbete Ermyas and adapted for the web by Petra Mayer