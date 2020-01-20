March in Elkins celebrates the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ELKINS, W.Va. – A feast of life for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place in Elkins on Sunday afternoon with a march in the federal building.

The march allowed the community to participate in the commemoration of the king’s life and work. Marchers organized and started in the Elkins Federal Building and led the march to Henry Avenue and First Street, which ended in the Woodford Memorial United Methodist Church. Many said the Sunday march was a symbol of civil rights activism, and King was instrumental in leading it.

“Randolph County and the entire state of West Virginia have a proud legacy of African American contributions, and we are celebrating that. And we work together to determine with our eyes the price, which is a recast of the old version.

Many organizations, including the Elkins Cultural Awareness and Enrichment Group and many other regional organizations, supported the celebration of the life of the kings.