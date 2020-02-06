Marcelito Pomoy responds to Simon Cowell’s challenge for the ‘AGT Champions’ final

Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy made it to the AGT: The Champions final after an incredible performance in the semi-finals. Marcelito will compete against players like V. Unbeatable and Angelina Jordan for his chance to win the championship.

Marcelito Pomoy appears in the semi-final of “AGT: The Champions”.

In a new interview, Marcelito responds to his success in the semi-finals, responds to Simon Cowell’s criticism, and reveals an interesting fact about his recent performance.

Marcelito Pomoy was in pain in the semi-finals

The singer said that he was “very happy” to have reached the final, which he had not expected. In the semifinals, he played “Time to Say Goodbye” sung by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman. He says this was chosen from several options by the show.

“Back when I had chest pain, I thought I couldn’t handle it,” said Marcelito according to a translation. “But they said they had already made the arrangement for the music. So I just prayed that I would make it, even if I feel something. “

He confirmed that he was “in pain” when he performed the song. The interviewer was amazed at his ability to sing through the discomfort and we have to agree. Hopefully everything was fine and Marcelito is feeling better.

Marcelito reacts to Simon Cowell’s criticism

After his semi-final performance, judge Howie Mandel said Marcelito had the “best shot” to win the competition. However, Simon Cowell told him that he should take a “bigger risk” in his final performance. Marcelito had a funny answer to this suggestion.

Marcelito Pomoy reacts to reaching the finale of “AGT: The Champions”.

“That was my concern. What should I do? “He said. “Should I do acrobatics or do a few splits while I’m singing?”

It’s hard to imagine Marcelito doing anything more impressive than what he has already shown us. However, he said he was up to Simon’s challenge. He also thanked all of his Filipino followers.

“This is for all Filipinos, across the Philippines and around the world,” he said. “Thank you for all of your support. Thank you all.”

