Mar-a-Lago checkpoint crasher is mentally ill

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Connecticut opera singer who shot gunshots when she hit an SUV through security checkpoints outside President Donald Trump’s home in Florida is mentally ill and took no medication before leading a trooper in a wild chase, her lawyer told a judge on Monday.

Lawyer David Roth did not comment on Hannah Roemhild’s disease, but a judge in Palm Beach County agreed to show her by a psychologist before another hearing is held on Friday.

Roemhild, 30, will be jailed without bail for allegations of, inter alia, severe mistreatment of a law enforcement officer during Palm Beach last Friday’s pursuit and beyond security outside the resort and home of Mar-a-Lago in Trump. Roemhild refused to appear in court on Saturday.

Authorities say there are no indications that she knew she was heading to Mar-a-Lago and the security barriers too quickly.

Friday’s events began just before noon when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper operated an off-duty security service at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, approaching Roemhild as she danced on the roof of her rented Jeep SUV in the high-speed parking lot end resort. She jumped inside and refused to acknowledge his taps on the glass.

She then put the car back and drove away. The trooper slammed against the window and tried to grasp the steering wheel to prevent her from leaving, but hurried away and led him in a chase south to Ocean Drive towards Mar-a-Lago, 4.8 km away, with speeds over 70 mph (113 km / h).

Authorities there say they have been hurling around concrete barriers and through two checkpoints, endangering the lives of Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County delegates. They opened fire and broke out her rear window. At this point, the trooper ended his pursuit for fear that lives would be endangered if it went ahead.

At one point, Roemheld picked up a female family member before automatic license plate readers followed her to a motel near Palm Beach International Airport. A trooper took her when she tried to flee into her room.

Roemheld appeared in various operas in Connecticut and recently said on social media that she had planned an unspecified performance in Palm Beach last week.

Trump and his family were not in Mar-a-Lago during the shooting, but arrived hours later and spent the weekend there. He recently changed his official place of residence in Mar-a-Lago from New York City.

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press