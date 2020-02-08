Mapping location data from apps shows how viruses spread in China

SHANGHAI – For weeks after the first reports of a mysterious new virus in Wuhan, millions of people poured into the central Chinese city, cramming into buses, trains, and planes as the first wave of China’s amazing lunar new year migration broke through the country. Some brought with them the new virus that has since claimed more than 8 00 lives and made more than 37,000 people sick.

Officials finally began to seal the borders on January 23. But it was too late. A few days after the city was quarantined, the mayor spoke with 5 million people who had left.

Where did they go?

An Associated Press analysis of domestic travel patterns using map location data from Chinese technology giant Baidu shows that in the two weeks prior to Wuhan’s closure, nearly 70% of journeys were made from the central Chinese city within Hubei province. Baidu has a map app that is similar to Google Maps, which is blocked in China.

Another 14% of the trips went to the neighboring Henan, Hunan, Anhui and Jiangxi provinces. Nearly 2% dropped to Guangdong province, the coastal factory opposite Hong Kong, and the rest fanned out in China. The cities outside of Hubei Province that were top destinations for Wuhan journeys between January 10 and 24 were Chongqing, a municipality adjacent to Hubei Province, Beijing and Shanghai.

The travel patterns broadly follow the early spread of the virus. The majority of confirmed cases and deaths occurred in China, in Hubei Province, followed by a large number of cases in Central China, including infections in Chongqing, Shanghai and Beijing.

“It is definitely too late,” says Jin Dong-Yan, a molecular virologist at the School of Biomedical Sciences at Hong Kong University. “Five million out. That is a big challenge. Many of them may not be returning to Wuhan but are hanging out somewhere else. To control this outbreak, we must deal with it. On the one hand we have to identify them. On the other hand, we must address the issue of stigma and discrimination. “

He added that the initial distribution of travelers to provinces in central China with large pools of migrant workers and relatively weaker health care systems “is a major burden on the hospitals … of these provinces with limited resources.”

Baidu collects travel data based on more than 120 billion daily location requests from the map app and other apps that use Baidu’s location services. Only data from users who agree to share their location is recorded and the company says that data is masked to protect privacy. Baidu’s publicly available data shows proportional travel, no absolute number of registered trips, and does not include trips by people who do not use mobile phones or apps that depend on Baidu’s popular location services.

Public health officials and academics have been using this type of map data for years to monitor the possible spread of diseases.

A group of researchers from the WorldPop research group at Southampton University, who studies population dynamics, used 2013-2015 data from Baidu location services and international escape routes to create a predictive global risk map for the likely spread of the virus from Wuhan.

It is important to understand the population movements from Wuhan before the city is closed, said Lai Shengjie, a WorldPop researcher who worked at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“They may not have developed any symptoms, but they could transmit the virus. We need to look at destinations all over China and the world and focus on the most important destinations and prepare for disease control and prevention,” he said.

The last trains left Wuhan on the morning of January 23, cutting off a wave of outbound journeys that had begun three days earlier, according to data from Baidu. Neighboring cities hurried to impose their own travel restrictions. From January 23 to 26, the 15 cities that, according to Baidu data, most travelers from Wuhan – a combined 70% – all received a certain level of travel restrictions.

Other countries soon followed, including the United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and the Philippines, all of which have greatly restricted access for people from China. Others, such as Italy and Indonesia, have blocked flights.

WorldPop researchers discovered that travel from Wuhan has historically increased during the weeks preceding New Year’s Day. Based on historical travel patterns, they identified 18 high-risk cities in China that received the most travelers from Wuhan during this period. They then used 2018 flight routes from the International Air Transport Association to map the worldwide connectivity of those cities.

They note that after restrictions started on January 23, travel patterns will not conform to historical standards and that the cities they identified are first landing ports; travelers could then have moved elsewhere.

According to their analysis, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia were the top 10 global destinations for travelers from high-risk Chinese cities around the Lunar New Year.

In Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya were at the top of the list.

The African continent is particularly vulnerable due to the weaker health infrastructure in many countries, and the longer cases go unnoticed, the greater the chance that they will spread.

“Capacity is quite weak in many African health services,” Dr. said. Michel Yao, emergency operations manager for the World Health Organization in Africa, at the AP. This new virus “could overwhelm the health systems that we have in Africa.”

The Africa Centers for Disease Control, established three years ago in response to the Ebola crisis in West Africa, said the screening was stepped up in the ports of entry into Africa. Egypt began screening passengers from affected areas in China on January 16. Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa, Mauritius and Kenya will deploy all screening systems in the coming eight days. No confirmed cases have been reported.

Lai and his colleagues said they found a “high correlation” between the early spread of coronavirus cases and the geographic risk patterns that they identified.

The first case of the virus outside of China was reported on January 13 in Thailand, followed two days later by Japan, the countries with the highest connectivity risk, according to the WorldPop analysis. Within 10 days of Wuhan’s quarantine, the virus had spread to more than two dozen countries; nine out of 10 countries with the most flight connections to mainland risk cities also had the highest number of confirmed cases, especially people who had been to China.

The pattern is not perfect; For example, according to Baidu data, Zhejiang province was not a top destination from Wuhan this year, but now has one of the highest numbers of confirmed cases.

“Our goal was to guide some of the surveillance and think about the control measures,” said Andrew Tatem, the director of WorldPop, adding that his group plans to update their analysis.

“There was a huge amount of movement from the Wuhan region before the controls came into place,” he said. “Now we are in the phase of having data from multiple places on the scale of outbreaks elsewhere.”

Scientists have identified the new virus as a coronavirus, a family of viruses that can cause viruses that cause colds, as well as others that cause more serious illnesses, such as SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Many are now focused on what will happen after the second wave of the Lunar New Year, while people return to work on trains, buses, and planes to get back to work. The Chinese government extended the holiday, which was to end on January 30, to February 2. Shanghai, Beijing and various Chinese provinces ordered companies to remain closed until Sunday, making the nation’s large megalopolises feel like ghost towns.

“It’s in cities where people interact a lot more,” Tatem said. “That is potentially the concern of many people who come back. Sowing a few people can lead to a bigger problem.”

___

Associated Press writers Cara Anna in Johannesburg and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

Follow Kinetz on Twitter at twitter.com/ekinetz

Erika Kinetz, The Associated Press