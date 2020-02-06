Maple Ridge bylaw amendment ‘democracy challenges’: city councilor

MAPLE RIDGE (NEWS 1130) – It was approved more than three weeks ago, but an amendment to the Articles of Association in Maple Ridge that limits criticism of city councilors and city staff now only seems to cause indignation online.

One rule in the amendment of the statutes procedure of the municipality caused Coun. Kiersten Duncan raised her eyebrows, saying that “people can no longer question the motive of a councilor, government official, or city worker.”

“The reason for this is because being unable to ask a council member about their motive means that you can no longer say you feel they have a conflict of interest,” says Duncan. That is why she voted against the amendment, although she agreed with many of the other changes, such as not talking on your cell phone during a meeting.

She states that during a meeting people should not question the motives of a councilor, government official or city employee.

“They definitely need the right to do that and so do other members of the council,” she says.

Duncan believes that not enough people have heard about the amendment of the statutes and hopes to raise awareness that it is putting pressure on councilors to review the amendment. She plans to go to the mayor with public feedback. Some argue about social media whether the change is constitutional.

“I am very concerned that this has been included in the statutes and I do not know why it has been included,” she says, but emphasizes that she thinks no one has tried to sneak this amendment into the statutes. Duncan adds, she does not remember that it was discussed earlier.