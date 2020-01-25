Maple Leafs remind Jake Muzzin, Trevor Moore of conditioning loans

The Toronto Maple Leafs called on defender Jake Muzzin and sent Trevor Moore off conditioning loans in the American Hockey League on Saturday.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled Trevor Moore and defender Jake Muzzin from their conditioning loans with the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). #LeafsForever

– Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 25, 2020

Muzzin, who was sidelined due to a foot injury, and Moore, who suffered a shoulder injury, were with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on rehab stints.

Moore skated with the Marlies on January 18 and Friday and registered a goal and an assist in those two games. Muzzin was held without a point in Friday’s game, his only outing with the Marlies.

Both players skated on the opening night for the Maple Leafs and are welcomed back into the line-up, but Muzzin’s recovery can be particularly useful. He is second in Toronto ice skaters this season in the average ice age (9:21 PM per game) behind only defender Morgan Rielly – who is out for at least a few more weeks with a foot injury.

Muzzin, who has not played with the Maple Leafs since December 27, and Moore, who has not played with the Maple Leafs since December 21, are eligible for the Monday game in Nashville.