Maple Leafs receive an “important acquisition” in Kyle Clifford

Late Wednesday night, Maple Leafs general manager, Kyle Dubas, pulled the kind of trade everyone knew this team needed, and grabbed back-up goalie Jack Campbell and a great in-depth winger Kyle Clifford of the Los Angeles Kings for Trevor Moore and a few design choices.

Campbell is of course the centerpiece of the deal and the player that everyone in Leafs Nation hopes can keep the ship stable in the absence of Frederik Andersen (no matter how long that is) and be a reliable backup when he returns.

But Clifford is also an interesting and remarkable piece of the trade.

“I think this is very carefully and precisely focused on trading by Kyle (Dubas),” said Brian Burke in the Good Show of Fan 590. “This is a man our players were afraid of. He plays hard, he fights.

“The Leafs don’t have a player hungry for this player’s fights, so he’s a valuable addition … they don’t have a good response when their top players are drilled and now they do that. I think this is not a throw-in. I think he is an important asset. I know other teams in the division are going, “Ah geez, they were much easier to play before they had this man.”

There has been much debate in recent seasons about Toronto ‘s lack of team hardness, while Dubas has remained steadfast instead with a line-up full of skills. This is the first time that Dubas has admitted to some extent, because Clifford would not be described as a player with high skill and offensive advantage.

Kyle Frank Clifford (nicknamed The Colonel for his “KFC” initials) is known to Dubas. Back before his GM days, Dubas was in the field of agenting and represented Clifford. Now his former client will bring an element of toughness that the Leafs have been without for a while. Clifford has three fights this season, just as much as the rest of the Leafs team put together.

But there is more to its value. He has all the other elements that are considered important in the play-offs – leadership, experience, grit – that cannot really be quantified, but that are nevertheless present on every Stanley Cup champion.

“When people think of the kings in the last decade, Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty and Jonathan Quick are raised, but Clifford was there for both teams that won the Stanley Cup,” said Jack Harris of the LA Times on the Fan 590’s Lead Off . “He was one of the surviving boys in that room and had really become a leading man in the way he would play with many young boys when they were called up, in the bottom six of the forward lines. “

Clifford, drafted in the second round of the 2009 draft, had a career of 11 goals and 21 points last season. That went along with 96 penalty minutes, which would have led the Leafs with 31. Although it provides a significant benefit and in some ways is a deterrent, Clifford has not topped 100 penalty minutes in a season since 2011-12.

Clifford only averaged 11:41 ice age with the kings this season, so he won’t think he’s a game changer on the ice – although you’ll find the 6-foot-2, 211-pounder is there. Although he adds a physical element that the Leafs have been criticized for lacking, there is also something to be said for whatever type of player he will be in the dressing room.

“Although he is only 29, but a very mature man,” Harris said. “A father of three. One of the nicest guys you will probably encounter in an NHL room. A character man through and through. A man who brings a lot of playoff experience and the kind of ice character and toughness that many teams love. “

At the same time, although we certainly cannot expect Clifford to give a lot of offense, it is worth noting that his 52.12 Corsi-for percentage (CF%) out of 5-in-5 last season was the second best score on the kings, and he stands at 55.18 percent this season. When Clifford was 5-on-5 on the ice for the kings this season, the team generated 57.08 percent of the chances of high danger. Los Angeles was outscored in these situations, but that may be an indication of the status of the team as a bottom feeder that is scored on most nights.

Place Clifford in this Leafs setup and surround him with the highly skilled players they have, and those minuses must quickly turn into pluses.

Years ago, a former scout for kings once told me that Clifford was so loved by that organization that they would not trade it for Steven Stamkos. Although that suggestion was certainly made, the point was that while Clifford’s statistics would not surprise anyone, he had many other intangible assets that were greatly appreciated.

And now, after years of debates, we’ll see what those immeasurable things will mean for a Leafs team that is getting more desperate every day.