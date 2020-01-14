Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly about injury: 'It happens to everyone'

TORONTO – The wonderful Monty Python has taught us to always look at the bright side of life.

So even with the weakest sector of the Toronto Maple Leafs roster – their often criticized blue line – further damaged by Morgan Rielly’s broken left foot, and even without a specific timeline for the return of the number 1 defender, there were tangible positives gathered Tuesday morning on the ice rink, when the club started a test.

Waving from the Maple Leafs dressing room with a Blue Jays cap pulled over his head and a set of crutches on his armpits, the nameplate above his middle stall was now replaced by one with the text “RASMUS SANDIN”, Rielly still knew a chuckle from an eye on media while he told his short chat with the rookie.

The wisdom of six and a half NHL seasons, the ability to log important minutes in all important situations, the type of recording that can snipe from the back?

“He has it all now,” Rielly joked.

First, give me the good news, Doc: the 25-year-old’s deadpan apparently doesn’t need eight weeks to recover.

No matter how devastating the broken foot may be for an example type that has never missed more than nine games in a season, Rielly is trying to rationalize the benefits that two months of forced rest will bring to his other nagging aches and pains that have led him to skip exercise and seek opinions and walk uncomfortably to the bus after a night of heavy minutes.

He tries to figure out how his lost services will not only benefit Sandin, but also the fast Travis Dermott and his B.C. friend Tyson Barrie, who must now become the undisputed top driver of the attack from the rear.

If everything goes according to plan, Rielly will be healed and fresh and bite a little by the time the playoffs spin. He could be an emotional and physical boost, say, Patrick Kane went to the Blackhawks in 2015 or the Blues hope that Vladimir Tarasenko is this spring.

“I mean, you can give it a spin. I did that, “Rielly said. “You try to take the opportunity to rest and heal other injuries, do what you can to prepare yourself mentally to come back and be in a good place and help the team. That is the ultimate goal. “

A shock of agony told Rielly that things were not right after he had absorbed a shot from Aleksander Barkov up close during the Sunday outburst loss in Florida and shivered and bumped and made his way through the tunnel.

“I saw what happened to Morgan,” said New Jersey defender Devils P.K. Subban. “That’s definitely not him. It’s just a hockey game and it’s bad luck. Bad jump. That’s part of the game – you have to block shots if you have to, and things are going to happen.”

Just like team-mate Jake Muzzin during his shot-block wound on December 27, Rielly held his skate, tested his pass during a pause in the game and decided to keep pushing.

“That just shows you what a man he is, the heart he has. Not many boys will play with a broken foot, “Barrie said. “I know Muzz did that too, but …”

As always, Rielly was able to play down the individual in favor of the group.

“Our whole team would have done it. It’s just something you do. It happened. You just play it through and then deal with the consequences. Unfortunately, it’s a bit more serious than I thought,” Rielly said, holding his foot tightly. in a black cast until, well, nobody knows exactly.

He will have to wait “a few weeks” before his foot can bear weight, and the defender’s timeline depends on a sensitive healing process, but he is encouraged to work with training and medical staff who will do everything possible do to get it back and join the crowds.

“As much as everyone thinks they are medically qualified to make those calls, I certainly am not. Just do what you are told, work hard, try to stay positive,” Rielly said.

“I think it’s just part of the journey. It happens to everyone. I’m not going to be overly dramatic about it. “

No. That would be our job.

Although certainly not insurmountable – hey, the penguins have just posted the best record of NHL during a nine and a half week period without Sidney Crosby – Rielly’s injury is significant because Muzzin’s return date is still in the air (he could resume) with skating) is probably Wednesday and how the rest of the D-corps reacts to raised minutes in the middle of a tight play-off race.

Coach Sheldon Keefe described an “increased awareness” when his players reported Tuesday working with knowledge of Rielly’s diagnosis. According to him, this is an opportunity for the Leafs to think about where they can get better, a great opportunity to gather as a group.

His offensive driving, possession-first philosophy will not hesitate, but the implementation will improve.

“The elite teams in the competition are not shocked by this type of situation, and we want to be an elite team,” Keefe said. “We believe that we are an elite team and can take big steps as a group, so it’s really a good opportunity for us.”

No Muzzin and now no Rielly.

Is this blue line actually good enough to get the job done?

“Absolutely,” said Keefe.