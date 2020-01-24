Maple Leafs ’Mitch Marner on first All-Star Game, evolution of NHL wingers

After a few impressive 60-point campaigns like a young gun and a dominant 94-point effort last season, Mitch Marner is officially an All-Star.

The Star Wing earned its first career selection on the back of the loyal Maple Leafs, its name was added to the mix through the “Last Men In” vote of the competition.

With an impressive 47 points in the season so far, the second most in the team, despite the fact that he missed about a month with an early injury, the 22-year-old said he was honored to have his first chance to participate in the All-Star festivities.

“It’s absolutely there,” Marner told the Sportsnet 590 Hockey Central crew when asked where an All-Star debut is located among the goals of young hockey players. “I mean, probably the top three I would say, with the Stanley Cup being set up and then coming here. It’s like a kid you’re watching, you’ve grown up watching. You’ve seen all the boys compete and just really look like they’re having a good time.

“I am very honored to be part of it now.”

The indigenous Markham, Ont. Will be suitable for the inaugural Shooting Stars event as part of the Skills Competition on Friday, a trick-shot-like affair in which players see pucks from an elevated platform spinning 30 meters above the ice, trying to spread goals across the sheet .

“We went there and tried it yesterday, from where the actual mark was, where everything is in the stands,” Marner said. “It’s weird – I mean, you’re high, you don’t really know how much force you can put in or anything like that, but we’ll see how it goes. Hopefully I’m not ashamed of myself.”

The skills that Marner has shown so far in his young career suggests that he is doing well. But there is much more to his game – and that of his fellow All-Star wingers – than the attack-oriented skills of the stars who used to play his position.

The evolution of the game seemed to blur the lines for players in all positions. And while the focus of that transition is usually on the larger offensive roles of today’s best blue liners, there is just such a big shift for the wingers, Marner says.

“I think for wingers, you now see more defending wingers or bidirectional wingers who have really developed throughout the competition, where Mark Stone is the kind of leading man,” Marner told the Hockey Central crew. “When he saw what he has done in recent years with takeaway meals and even only with his stick, he has been great at it. So I think the winger role has really evolved into something bigger than just that kind of man up and down goes, who can shoot, that powerful forward man who gets the puck deep and hits boys.

“I think it has really developed a lot into a skilled man, a playmaker or a goal-scorer or really everything. I think that in the minds of wingers it’s not just about the rising and falling of ice, it’s all about to cover zones and to make sure you cover your center man if necessary, and I think everyone has played a bigger role in that. “

