Maple Leafs legend Brian Glennie dies at the age of 73

Brian Glennie, who was named one of the 100 largest Maple Leafs of all time in Toronto after playing more than 500 games on the Toronto blue line, has died. He was 73.

The Maple Leafs are deeply saddened to hear of Brian Glennie’s death.

Glennie was named one of the 100 Greatest Maple Leafs of all time and played more than 500 games on the blue line in Toronto.

Our thoughts are with his family in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/9ze3Lt1uO1

– Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) 7 February 2020

Glennie was born in Toronto and had an excellent junior career with the Toronto Marlboros of the Ontario Hockey Association, leading the team to a Memorial Cup victory in 1967.

At the NHL level, Glennie played 572 games, all except 18 with Maple Leafs. He scored 14 goals and scored 114 points in total. He was also a member of Team Canada in the 1972 Summit Series.

In the 1968 Winter Olympics, he earned a bronze medal with Canada and was initiated in 2005 in the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame.