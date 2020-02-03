Maple Leafs’ Kasperi Kapanen skating towards thin ice after falling asleep

TORONTO – We were still very focused on the why and about 40 hours after the sacrifice scratch of Kasperi Kapanen, but it really is the how that’s the most important thing here.

Such as how the Toronto Maple Leafs chose to treat the 23-year-old winger after he reported late for Friday’s training.

Remember that this is an organization that is intentional and well staffed. Every decision is carefully considered and thought out. So it was no coincidence that the Leafs Kapanen were surprisingly against the Senators of Ottawa, head coach Sheldon gave Keefe almost no insight into that decision after the 2-1 overtime win and the player then rolled to the media on Monday morning to explain how he ended up missed his first game of the season.

That back and forth was about as uncomfortable as you might expect, with Kapan ranging from emotional to combative as he asked several questions about his slowness.

“Listen guys if you want to talk about hockey, that’s all for me,” he said at one point. “So talking about today or the future, that’s fine. But I overslept and that’s that.”

Only the whole situation hardly feels open and closed.

To begin with, there really was no uniform front or consistent messages about how things escalated to this point.

The very public punishment of Kapanen is clearly the cumulative result of previous offenses, but it is not clear what that was – with the player who, during his days in the American Hockey League and Keefe, “being missed or late for a pair practice ”former coach of Marlies, who said he did not remember that.

Instead, Keefe pointed to earlier incidents with Kapanen in the NHL, both during his time behind the Leafs bank and before he succeeded Mike Babcock in the role.

“I think we are a nice forgiving place when things happen,” Keefe said. “Things always happen. If there is a pattern of things that have not corrected themselves, you must do something that is different from what you would normally do. “

The Leafs coach would not reveal what time Kapanen would have to report for Friday practice, but it couldn’t have been too heavy – especially since the team came home from Dallas from a travel day. They were scheduled to take the ice around noon and players usually arrive at the practice track no later than one hour before.

Kapanen skated that afternoon with his Leafs teammates, so there was no hint for reporters that something was wrong until he was replaced by Dmytro Timashov in the warm-up immediately before Saturday’s game.

“It was just a fair mistake,” said Kapanen. “I was too late to practice that day on Friday and they felt like sitting outside was something I deserved and I agree. So I just have to take responsibility for that. “

If this is part of a committed behavioral pattern, you can understand why the Leafs chose to make an example of Kapanen instead of, for example, fining him or punishing him behind closed doors.

There is a certain amount of shame attached to this, even if Kapanen indicated that his scratch was not followed by a period of introspection.

“I mean, I just overslept, I don’t really know what to think about,” he said. “Of course I don’t want my teammates to think that I don’t mean this seriously. They have me sitting outside and that’s it.”

In general it is fair to ask yourself what this means for its long-term future with the organization. Nazem Kadri got things on track after a team-imposed three-game suspension after a missed workout in March 2015, but he never fully regained the trust of his superiors before he was traded to Colorado last summer.

The name of Kapanen has already been mentioned in trade rumors because of the forward depth of the Leafs. He has also seen a reduced role under Keefe, ranging from an average of 5:05 pm per game under Babcock to 3:08 pm since that coaching change.

Although he doesn’t think this incident will jeopardize his status in the organization – “No. No, “he answered when asked directly – it’s hard to imagine the Leafs staying patient with him if they don’t see any changes.

Because it’s not just the scratch that tells us that Kapanen is skating here for thin ice, but the way his bosses left him to clean up the mess he made.

“I am a grown man and I know what I did was wrong,” he said to Florida before Monday’s game. “I just have to live up to it and just forget about it and just start again.”