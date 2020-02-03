Maple Leafs “Kapanen explains a healthy scratch:” I was too late to practice “

The Toronto Maple Leafs came out of Saturday’s game against Ottawa with a narrow 2-1 overtime win and did it without winger Kasperi Kapanen, who was a healthy scratch.

After the win, Maple Leafs’ head coach described the reasoning for the decision to scratch Kapenen as “internal accountability” and the player would continue talking about it on Monday.

“It was a fair mistake,” Kapanen said Monday. “I was too late to practice that day on Friday and they felt like sitting outside was something I deserved and I agree. So I just have to take responsibility for that. “

Kapanen further explained that he was late because he had overslept.

“I don’t want my teammates to think that I’m not taking this seriously,” Kapanen said. “They sat me outside and that’s it.

“I am ready to prove to the boys that this will not happen again.”

With 51 games this season, Kapanen has 10 goals and 28 points.

The Maple Leafs organize the Florida Panthers on Monday-evening and enter the third game in the Atlantic Division and two points higher on the Panthers, although Florida has played two more games.