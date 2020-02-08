Maple Leafs is still looking for the confidence of contenders after a critical OT victory

TORONTO – It was two big points and a jump back to the playoff position.

And for the Toronto Maple Leafs it was a night that underlined how hard it is for them to stay on the good side of the line between good and bad.

“Disappointed” was the word that Sheldon Keefe used after his team’s 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks, which required overtime after Toronto lost the 3-1 and 4-3 leads in the third period.

“It looks like we just don’t have enough faith in those situations,” Keefe said. “Like, almost as if we were waiting or expecting something bad. We don’t want to go over that. It is clear that if we play like this, we are not a very good team. So we have to stand on our toes and get our wanderer and get our trust, I think.

“It’s crazy how fast things change here, right?”

It has been just like a week for an organization hoping to use the excitement of a Wednesday night trade to address two needs: grit and goaltending.

The deal to bring in Kyle Clifford and Jack Campbell was closed in the wake of a blown 3-1 lead in the third period to the Florida Panthers on Monday and a few minutes after the buzzer sounded a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden.

The newcomers all had fun moments against Anaheim, although Campbell was disappointed with the three pucks that passed him during a third period in which the Ducks gave a big push and the Leafs tried 24-14.

“I know I have the ability to make a few of those saves, and it actually is,” Campbell said. “To be an elite goalkeeper, you have to close the door, especially in the third. It’s that simple. “

His new teammates made the last 25 minutes anything but simple.

“I just don’t think we skated well enough. We just didn’t start playing,” said Captain John Tavares, who scored the overtime winner. “They came with good energy, good legs and generated some speed. We just didn’t have the rhythm or mojo we had in the first two periods, during which we did so many good things to create and chase opportunities.

“It is clear that we must return to a way to perform better.”

With the play-off race in a higher gear it is absolutely necessary.

Keefe tries to focus on positives – pointing to consecutive victories over Nashville, Dallas and Ottawa coming out of the all-star break and the fact that the first two bouts against Florida were the most complete that the Leafs have played since joining Mike Babcock November replaced 20.

But a few warning lights on the dashboard of this expensive sports car also blink.

“We have to get through this,” said Keefe. “Like I said, it goes all the way back to Monday and I think it’s going fast how things change. Right now you have a team that can’t protect a lead from the third period, I think before this week, we 15-1 were here in the third period of my time, so it wasn’t really a problem.

“We had the one race in Calgary (on December 12), I think, that escaped us, but otherwise we were a team that did very well in the third period. So we are not that far from it, we are also not that far from great efforts in Nashville, a major effort in Dallas, fighting and finding a way against a gritty Ottawa team, two great bouts against our Florida rival.

“We are not that far from it, it runs fast.”

However, they also have a schedule in which they play the rest of the season in principle every night and bring them to Montreal on Saturday.

The Leafs weren’t sure if William Nylander could play against the Habs after missing the Friday game due to an illness. They know that they will not have a goalkeeper Frederik Andersen next week due to a neck injury and that they will smear the most green defense pair of NHL Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren with Morgan Rielly (broken foot) and Cody both on the shelf.

But they remain a team that is dangerous at each end of the ice.

Auston Matthews had a four-point game against Anaheim and pulled along with Alex Ovechkin for the NHL score with his 40th. Tavares scored twice, Mitch Marner had three assists, a reborn Jason Spezza had a great end-to-end goal … and yet they were touch-and-go to secure the two points needed to jump past Florida in the rankings (albeit with two more games played).

“I think you just take the good and the bad,” Matthews said. “We don’t want to get into that position and it’s a position that we’ve fallen into quite a bit, so we want to stand out a bit. Obviously we’re happy to take the two points and move forward, but I think it is something that we must keep in mind that we do not want it to happen again. “

Even in a win the questions remain.

We are still trying to find out what this group is and how good it can be.