Maple Leafs hopes for consistency while Hutchinson takes over the crease check

TORONTO – In a season in which Michael Hutchinson bounces off the Maple Leafs from Toronto to the Marlies and back to the Leafs, he has made a point to determine what he can control.

Only concentrate on what can be influenced.

Hope is now its form of goaltending Zen continues to pay dividends with Hutchinson taking over the fold of Toronto in the middle of a tight play-off race. His play recently began to resemble the weather forecast on a balmy summer afternoon: sunny, with periodic rain.

To his credit, Hutchinson saved a year that once seemed to swing away by winning his last four NHL starts. That was the good news with which the Leafs tried to comfort themselves as they revealed on Tuesday that Frederik Andersen would miss an indefinite amount of time with a neck injury, although it was required that they cover their eyes and ignore the three relief appearances sprayed between that start where Hutchinson allowed 10 goals in 46 shots.

“We really gained confidence when he went in as a starting goalkeeper and he did a great job,” said Leaf’s head coach Sheldon Keefe. “In fact, some of the best starts we’ve had from our goalkeepers have come up with Hutch here lately. We just have to keep this thing moving.”

Honestly, it is one thing to get the time to prepare for a start and something completely different to be thrown cold halfway through a race where your team is already on the water.

Hutchinson has proven to be able to deliver quality outings – just not as consistent as the best of his colleagues. But when the Leafs went to Madison Square Garden for Wednesday’s game with the New York Rangers, they seemed convinced that he could keep the fort in the absence of Andersen.

The 29-year-old seems to have much more confidence from the front office than many who look at this situation from outside the walls of the dressing room. Not only did General Manager Kyle Dubas track him during a 0-5-1 start of the year by refusing to seek outside help, but he brought Hutchinson back from a spell in the minors after Keefe replaced Mike Babcock behind the bench .

Hutchinson achieved his second chance with the four wins: a 29-save effort against Detroit; a 24-save night against New Jersey; a 33-save shutout over the New York Islanders; and last Saturday’s 24-save win over Ottawa.

He was also tagged with the loss of Monday after he had entered the injured Andersen. Hutchinson was not at its best during a third period in which a 3-1 lead quickly evaporated in a 5-3 defeat to the Florida Panthers – the Toronto team fights for the final play-off spot in the Atlantic Division.

But Keefe claimed it was unfair to put that result on his backup.

“Hockey is a very funny game. The bounces go one way or the other and you tend to analyze things too much and that’s what we’re not trying to do here,” he said. “We’re finding a way through that , maybe 3-3 instead of hitting the post, [Auston] Matthews’ shot goes in and we win the game, and we’re sitting here and we’re probably talking about how great a defensive game it was all the way through and the fact that we had given up zero shots on 5 out of 5 from our own zone in the second period.

“So we must continue to teach and coach the process here and not be too concerned with the bounces and the results – as important as we clearly know that the results are.”

That part comes naturally to Hutchinson, a veteran of 125 NHL games who spends just as much time coordinating the mental side of his game as the physical. He believes he has found the right room for success.

“It’s the biggest thing to be relaxed and clear-minded and just let the game come to me,” Hutchison said. “Approach it as I have the last few games and hopefully everything will be fine.”

The stakes are high for everyone here.

Hutchinson is in a contract year and looks forward to an uncertain NHL future. The Leafs are currently on the wrong side of the cut-off line of the play-off and desperately want a new chance at the dance. Kasimir Kaskisuo, for the time being the backup of Hutchinson, has only one NHL appearance on his resume and could see action with a three-games-in-four-days stretch on the horizon.

Combine that with the unpredictable nature of Andersen’s injury – Keefe indicated that team doctors control his symptoms and labeled him “day to day” – and you have many intrigues in the fold of the Leafs.

They face an important game and rely on a man they released in November. In the following months they have found more reason to believe in Hutchinson.

“He only shows that he gets a grip and finds his way,” Keefe said. “Of course I think the way things ended yesterday [against the Panthers] has been given more attention, but if it wasn’t just about that little bit last night, then you focus on the fact that – here he is, he is 4-0, I think at that time he had a .940 [savings percentage] or something and he has the chance to be there for us. “

They need it now for good or sick.