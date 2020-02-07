Maple Leafs, Canucks favorites on NHL opportunities for Hockey Day

The Montreal Canadiens will try to beat the rival Toronto Maple Leafs and pay out the NHL odds on sports books followed by OddsShark.com for the third time in three meetings this season when the teams hit the ice together at Bell Center on Saturday night.

The Canadiens awarded the Maple Leafs 6-5 in a shootout as +130 road underdogs on the gambling lines in their first encounter of the season back on October 5, with Brendan Gallagher picking up a goal and two assists in the night for Montreal and Carey Price calculation 32 saves. Auston Matthews had two goals for Toronto and Michael Hutchinson took the loss in nets.

Montreal and Toronto then met again on October 26, with the Canadiens going to a 5-2 victory as -135 home favorites on sports betting behind a few goals from Jonathan Drouin and 29 rescues from Price. Jake Muzzin and Andreas Johnsson scored in that losing cause for the Maple Leafs, and Hutchinson gave up all five Habs goals in 38 shots.

The Canadians also defeated the Maple Leafs in their last encounter of last season, but before that, Toronto had defeated Montreal seven times in a row. Totals gamblers have often seen the OVER paid out in matchups between rivals, with OVER 5-0 in the last five games between the two teams according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Montreal opened as a +110 underdog for Saturday night, with Toronto the favorite of -130.

There are two other fully Canadian matchups on tap for Hockey Day in Canada on Saturday, with the Winnipeg Jets (-182) and Ottawa Senators (+145) starting things in a matinee. In the late game, the Vancouver Canucks are then identified as -133 gambling favorites while hosting the Calgary Flames, while the Edmonton Oilers are banned to a home game against the Nashville Predators as -105 underdogs.

The Jets and Senators meet for the first time this season, with Ottawa beating Winnipeg in both matchups last season in a few OVER results on the sports books. The senators have lost four straight games on their way to Saturday afternoon, while the Jets shook off a five-game slip to win in two of their last three outings.

The Canucks and Flames have split their two encounters so far this season, with both games taking place in Calgary in October and December. The Canucks have a winning streak of five games followed by losing each of their last three games, while the Flames also ride on a slip of three games and are tagged with a loss in six of their last eight outings.