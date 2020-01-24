Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews works because of nagging pain when scoring binge

ST. LOUIS – Auston Matthews has just completed one of the most popular scoring series of his career, while being treated regularly on a painful right wrist.

In fact, the NHLer with more goals than any other since December 1 – he is 18, ahead of Kyle Connor and Dominik Kubalik at 15 – revealed during the NHL all-star media day Thursday that he felt noticeably less comfortable with the puck on his stick for the last three weeks or so.

“It’s just whining every time you stick-handling, shooting, stuff like that,” Matthews said. “I think that when you end up in a game situation, there is clearly so much adrenaline and so many things running through your mind and everything, you forget it a bit, I think.

“And you can manage it more or less and play through it.”

FANTASY SWIMMING POOL MESSAGE!

Play the Sportsnet Fantasy Hockey Pool presented by RAM for your chance to ride away with a 2020 RAM 1500 Sport or win cash prizes! It’s FREE and easy to play!

Downtown Toronto Maple Leafs mingled in much-needed rest during the team’s day and decided to stay off the ice for this weekend’s all-star festivities to place themselves in the best possible position for a strong finish.

That would be a cautious approach for every player, but it is a no-brainer for a man who signs up for more than 20 minutes a night in a fight team and qualifies for the play-offs along the route.

Matthews has dressed for all 49 Leafs matches so far and is on pace for 57 goals and 95 points – both career heights. The trajectory where he sustained the wrist injury included a hat-trick appearance against New Jersey on January 14 and it is believed that there was some concern behind the scenes earlier in the month that he might have to play a few games.

With the treatment, however, he has succeeded in avoiding this practice, despite seeing increased ice age under new head coach Sheldon Keefe.

“It’s just something I’m trying to manage with the medical team,” Matthews said. “Of course, make sure that every game that rehabilitation, treatment, that kind of thing, just does everything I can to help it feel as good as possible during this entire process.

“It’s clear that guys always play things through – some more serious than others – but you’re at a point in the season where every game matters and you want to be out with your teammates every night.”

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

Matthews will be back on ice with the Leafs to practice in Nashville on Sunday afternoon and is fully planning to be in the line-up when they face the Predators the following night: “I mean that’s my plan. That is my goal. “

That will start a 33-game sprint to the finish that starts with Toronto four points back from Florida for the guaranteed final play-off spot in the Atlantic Division.

Matthews chose to spend his bye-bye week at home in Scottsdale, Ariz – “coming from the snowy weather that has been going on in Toronto for the last couple of weeks” – and chose to return to the cold sleet and then to St. Louis to travel despite not taking part in the competence competition or the all-star game.

It was a sign of respect that guarantees that he will not be punished by the competition, yes, but it is also an indication of how much Matthews appreciates this event. He was excited at Stifel Theater on Thursday evening and considers it a serious honor that he has been selected for the all-star game in each of his four NHL seasons.

His decision to step back allowed close friend and native St. Louisian Brady Tkachuk to get an invitation – Brady’s father, Keith, told Matthews that he now owed a steak dinner – and Matthews spoke extensively about the all-stars that influenced him along the way. up.

His childhood affinity with Patrick Kane is well known, but he also went through a period in which he emulated everything that Alex Ovechkin did.

“I would start by tying my stick like him, pulling yellow laces and holding my tongue on my skates and things,” Matthews said. “I think that’s exactly what you do as a child when you idolize different players.

“Playing against him now is fun. It is surreal. “

That is the kind of role that Matthews now plays for young children on the continent and beyond.

In a perfect world he would be on the ice at the Enterprise Center while the other stars of the competition do what he loves the most. But given what he has achieved with just under 100 percent and how critical the stretch drive will be, something had to be sacrificed.

“In the big schedule of things, the important games are the ones that stay behind [in the regular season],” Matthews said. “Only get those extra few days to rest and heal and move on for these last 30-plus games, I think it was really important.”