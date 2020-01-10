Maple Leafs are confronted with intriguing mystery with Rasmus Sandin

Loading...

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not dressed their best six defenders and we are not just talking about the injured Jake Muzzin.

While head coach Sheldon Keefe is experimenting with defender Martin Marincin in his top four against Connor McDavid and challenging Travis Dermott with difficult minutes against a three-headed monster like Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Patrik Laine, the club has kept an intriguing wildcard in its pocket .

Rasmus Sandin, 19, may be young – at least according to his birth certificate – and he certainly benefits from the extra minutes and herbs associated with his current status of big fish in a small pond, but his farm – system performance is beginning to scream for a Call to the real team.

Sandin’s confidence and his play is demonstrably at its highest. His striking performance in the bronze medal game for juniors led Sweden to bronze. His 3-7-10 stat line in the seven games of the tournament beat all blueliners and assured him Top Defenseman honor in Ostrava. He was recently named after the AHL all-star game.

There is a swelling momentum here that begs for a promotion and the Leafs only carry six D men.

“It is clear that he is an important player for our future, but we feel that we have done reasonably well as a group here, even without Muzzin,” Keefe said this week. “But we recognize, whether it is (Timothy) Liljegren or Sandin, that both boys are there, and they play a lot and they are part of things with us and keep an eye on things.

“We know they are only a phone call away if we have to change something or add someone.”

The Maple Leafs are since a P.K. a respectable 3-1-2. Subban point blast broke the foot of Muzzin.

Apart from the loss of Monday for the Oilers, the result of a weak overall effort, the whipping of Twitter, Marincin, has been sustained.

Although it was a downside on Wednesday, Dermott seemed inspired by the challenge of closing the Winnipeg top unit and was physically present.

“Part of that is just trying to get Derms to take that next step in this phase of the season, and we think he’s an important man for us to get a little more from him,” Keefe explained .

Now 45 games deep, the Leafs do not really have a grip on the optimal six-person combination on the blue line. Part of that is a refreshing coaching and Keefes openness to experiments. Part of that is injuries.

“You get boys there, you give boys more responsibility, and you expect boys to take that and continue,” says Morgan Rielly, the club’s best minute muncher. “If you look back on wins and losses since (Muzzin) was released, I think we did pretty well. That said, there are always areas for improvement.”

The other part is Sandin, who has sharpened his skills and teeth since he was sent to the American League by Kyle Dubas after the six-game mark of the season.

“With the Leafs, I was on average about 13 minutes in a match. Below, I probably play double,” Sandin Good Show told Wednesday. “If you gain self-confidence as a hockey player, you build your game like this.

“I know it’s not easy to crack a selection when you are 19 years old, but that was one of my big goals this year – the line-up cracking – and I did. After that, I just tried to play if and I could sustain every game and every exercise. Of course you’ll be disappointed when you are sent down, but you have to see the good things about it. “

Top 3 players of Sweden in the 2020 World Juniors as selected by the coaches:

Rasmus Sandin (TOR)

David Gustafsson (WPG)

Samuel Fagemo (LAK)

– Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) January 4, 2020

Keefe, who has been working closely with Sandin for a year and a half, sees the dominance of the child among the juniors as a new positive step in his accelerating development. He has seen it first hand with William Nylander, Kasperi Kapanen and Liljegren.

“It is the chance to play with their peers and represent their country and to play in an environment with a lot of pressure,” Keefe said. “It’s just a very good step for a high-end young player, and one that makes players very well.”

For the future, Dubas faces a compelling decision: how much of the future do you offer for now? And how many views does the exchange of Marincin really bring to Sandin?

At the level of personal growth, it rarely hurts a teenager to dominate a competition for a few months that is perhaps a lot lower than what they are worth.

And there is a big argument that a club with a cap like the Leafs must resist the temptation to play Sandin four more NHL games (a total of 10) and let his entry contract slip until 2020-21.

Brian Burke from Sportsnet, an experienced exec, believes it is foolish not to use the CBA to your advantage in a situation like this, arguing that Dubas needs cheap talent like Sandin for the next three seasons.

On the other hand, Tampa is charging quickly, catching the Bruins is a possibility, and home ice in the playoffs would certainly be a nice change.

Can that be achieved if an already thin blue line is not represented by the six best talents in the organization?