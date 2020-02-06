Maple Leafs acquire Campbell and Clifford from Kings for Moore, picks

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired goalkeeper Jack Campbell and forwarded Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Trevor Moore and drawing picks.

The @MapleLeafs have taken over goalkeeper Jack Campbell and forwarded Kyle Clifford of the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Trevor Moore, Columbus’s third round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional third round pick in 2021. #LeafsForever

– Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 6, 2020

The trade was announced after the loss of Toronto with 5-3 for the New York Rangers Wednesday night.

L.A. receives the third round pick from Toronto in 2020, which was previously taken over from Ottawa on July 1, 2019, and a conditional third round pick in 2021.

The kings retain 50 percent of Clifford’s salary as part of the transaction.

Campbell, 28, appeared in 57 career NHL games with Los Angeles and one game with Dallas. The resident of Port Huron, Michigan, has set a career record of 20-25-5 with a 2.58 goals against the average and a saving rate of .916.

Campbell was originally selected by the Stars in the first round (11th overall) of the 2010 NHL version.

Clifford, 29, appeared in 660 NHL games, all with Los Angeles, and registered 129 career points (60 goals, 69 assists). The native Ayr, Ont., Is a double Stanley Cup champion and wins with the kings in both 2012 and 2014.

Clifford was originally drafted by Los Angeles in the second round (35th overall) in 2009.