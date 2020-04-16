Map made up of inside Oakland County COVID-19 info mistakenly leaked

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County officials explained a map containing internal coronavirus (COVID-19) details was mistakenly leaked Tuesday night time.

In accordance to officers, the map had COVID-19 beneficial case data, this kind of as gender, race, age, handle and mortality standing.

It did not involve names, Social Security numbers or any other health and fitness info, officials reported. The dashboard and the county map at OakGov.com ended up also not aspect of the incident.

The Oakland County Health and fitness Division takes advantage of the information for public overall health evaluation.

April 16 update — Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) scenarios up to 29,263 Demise toll now at 2,093

The map was shared on the WeChat application just after it was leaked about 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was secured at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said the map was unintentionally marked as general public when it was not too long ago uploaded.

Officers claimed an investigation showed the peak sights occurred at 10 p.m. Tuesday and declined by midnight.

The IT Section claimed a exam operate appeared to show that fewer than 100 WeChat consumers accessed the GIS URL, but some of these may be duplicates.

In accordance to officials, no evidence displays that the URl was shared exterior of WeChat. It is no extended available in the app.

The Michigan Department of Overall health and Human Expert services has been knowledgeable of the incident by the Well being Division.

“Information security, particularly around information significant to Wellness Division’s analysis throughout this pandemic, is of vital importance to the IT Section,” explained Mike Timm, Oakland County’s director of data know-how. “We are using extra safeguards likely forward like no for a longer period sharing inner GIS data by hyperlink but rather within our personal private ecosystem.”

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.