Many in the US support Trump's decision to kill Iran General

WASHINGTON – A new poll shows that Americans may or may not support President Donald Trump’s decision to order a drone attack that kills an Iranian general, even in the midst of widespread skepticism about his foreign policy in general.

The survey of The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research took place about two weeks after the January 3 strike in which General Qassem Soleimani died in Iraq. It turned out that 41% of Americans approved the action, while 30% rejected it. The rest gave no opinion anyway.

Soleimani was murdered shortly after arrival at Baghdad airport. Iran reacted five days later by firing a rocket barrage at bases in Iraq, where American troops are stationed, resulting in injuries but not killing. The exchange led to the fear of a new war in the Middle East, but both parties then sat down.

That lack of escalation could explain part of the support for the strike, said Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute.

“There was a fear that this could lead to a total war between the US and Iran and, since that was not the case, the assessment of whether the good or bad shifts were a bit,” said Parsi, whose “trans-partisan” Think tank argues for diplomacy and military restraint in the Middle East.

The results of the poll are mixed for Trump, with support for killing the general who does not translate into a corresponding increase in the approval of his handling of foreign affairs.

The poll showed that 59% disapproved of the settlement of foreign policy by the Republican president, comparable to the percentage that said in October 2019 and well above the 43% who disapproved of his job against the economy.

Trump’s approval for foreign policy is similar to views on how he handles his duties as president in general.

To a certain extent, public opinion about Soleimani’s assassination, which US officials say have led campaigns that killed hundreds of US troops and planned further attacks, followed by an attitude toward the president in general. Republican support for the decision is overwhelming, with 80% approval and only 5% disapproval of the decision. Among Democrats, 15% and 53% disapprove.

“It does show that there are consequences for inciting violence against the US,” said Andrew Heater, a supporter of Trump who lives near South Bend, Indiana. “I don’t really like violence, and I don’t really believe in it, but I feel it has been a one-way street and we are constantly being pushed around.”

On the other hand, Lauren Schulman, a native of South Florida, blamed Trump for creating conflict with Iran with his unilateral withdrawal of 2018 from the international agreement that removed sanctions against the country in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program. She suspects that the strike against the general was intended to divert Trump’s accusation and other problems at home.

“I just think Trump just distracts things like this every time something comes up with him, which is practically every day,” Schulman said. “I just don’t think anything’s wrong.”

The poll showed Americans largely pessimistic about US foreign policy. Nearly 50% of Americans expect relations with traditionally hostile countries to deteriorate over the coming year, and roughly 40% also expect a decrease in both the country’s relationships with allies and in the US around the world.

About 67% of Democrats think that American relations with traditionally hostile countries will deteriorate. About 25% of Republicans agree on this, although Republicans still expect these relationships to improve or remain the same.

The poll shows that 56% of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, are extremely or very concerned about Iran’s nuclear program. That is an increase compared to a year ago, when 48% said they were very worried.

Parsi agrees with those who think the situation will deteriorate. The US is exerting increasing economic pressure on Iran – adding new sanctions on Thursday – and the Iranians are increasing their supply of enriched uranium and continuing to provide support to proxy forces in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere. A new crisis can arise at any time.

“I think we are now in a bit of an illusion in which people think the tensions have eased when in reality it is just a temporary pause,” Parsi said. “The real driving forces of this conflict have not changed and have not been abandoned.”

The AP-NORC survey of 1,353 adults was conducted on January 16-21 using a sample from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, designed to be representative of the American population. The margin of the sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points. Respondents were first randomly selected using address-based sampling methods and were later interviewed online or by telephone.

Online:

AP-NORC Center: http://www.apnorc.org/

Ben Fox and Emily Swanson, The Associated Press