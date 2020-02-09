Many changes – Confirmed Celtic Scottish Cup Team V Clyde

There has been speculation throughout the week that Neil Lennon was planning to change things for his teams against Clyde in Broadwood today in the Scottish Cup. With the Bhoys back to playing three games a week, it was thought that today’s game was the perfect game for the Celtic boss to let some stars rest and give others some game time.

On the other hand, Celtic has won three triple in a row and doubts can creep into Lennon’s team plans, he would not want to lose another treble on one side of the competition. The Bhoys also make 33 consecutive national cup wins. Since the winter break they have scored 19 goals in their six games.

The Hoops manager had already vowed to make some changes to today’s game, but said he would not exaggerate. With the will of Ryan Christie, Tom Rogic and Elyounoussi all waiting for start in 2020, it is not as if Celtic will deploy a weakened team. New acquisitions Ismaila Soro & Patryk Klimala will be eager to prove themselves.

With the teams just out, Lennon may have made more changes than anyone expected. Bain returns to goal while Bauer, Bolingoli, Christie and Elyounoussi all make a start. Patryk Klimala gets his first start for the Celtic.

The Celtic bank is also interesting with Soro, Shved and Bayo that itch for some game time.

With people like Kilmala, Soro and Bayo who are all part of the current Celtic fans of the team, they can take a rare look at the power of the entire team and new acquisitions.