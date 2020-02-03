Manulak: Why Canada needs a foreign policy review

The UN Security Council in session. Canada is campaigning to serve a term as an elected member.

While the new Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne begins the hard work of government, an international policy evaluation should be high on his agenda.

Professor and former Prime Minister Roland Paris and others recognize a profound tectonic change within the international system and have called for a comprehensive reassessment of Canada’s international policy.

Canada has important international interests that challenge growing populism, dysfunctional international institutions and the return to major power politics. The law of the jungle overtakes the rule of law, at the expense of middle powers such as Canada. Whether it is the consequences of the detention of Meng Wanzhou or the increasingly complex trade and investment policy involving state-owned companies, Canada has felt the effects of new geopolitical realities. Responding to such an uncertain ad hoc fashion environment puts Canada’s global interests at risk.

Despite noticeable geopolitical changes, Canada has not conducted a foreign policy review since 2005. There are good reasons why. Policy evaluations are painful, time-consuming and expensive exercises to look at the navel. For years, they can tie in the government’s policy planning resources and along the way give rise to division within departments.

Usually events, shortly after their release, catch up with their recipes. In today’s rapidly changing global context, this is more likely than ever. Moreover, a medium-sized country such as Canada has a minimal capacity to produce international results itself and largely responds to global forces. There is little room for the pretensions of grand strategy in Ottawa.

However, an assessment would be worthwhile at the moment. Apart from the fundamental changes occurring within the international system (the main reason for a revision), there are at least three good reasons why it would add value.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves B.C. Supreme Court after her extradition session in Vancouver.

First, although it is true that Canada has limited capacity to form global results, it still has capacity. Canada must shape the global environment as well as possible, protect and promote its vital interests. The use of an ad hoc foreign policy, especially in the current international context, is not proportionate to our global interests.

Although a rapidly changing global context would probably make the assessment outdated quickly, coincidence is favored by the prepared mind. There is no better way to meet an unpredictable world than to conduct a thorough analysis of Canada’s global interests. Such an effort will enable Canada to respond strategically to major international developments, such as the backlash of the Qassem Suleimani assassination and the resulting uncertainty about NATO’s role in Iraq.

Secondly, while resource intensive, a well-conducted assessment increases the effectiveness of Canada’s international policy. The closer the coordination between foreign policy strategies and diplomatic tactics, the more efficient the international commitments of a government.

If diplomatic – and also significant defense and development – resources are not properly aligned with broader policy objectives, this leads to inefficiency. The government’s cabinet on the UN’s request to extend Canada’s peace support operation in Mali to facilitate, for example, the transition to Romanian armed forces, has sent an inconsistent signal for a country campaigning for a seat on the UN Security Council .

Assessments provide an opportunity to evaluate coordination, and help to increase coherence and ensure our foreign policy. They can establish priority countries for Canadian engagement, for example to build diplomatic networks in a targeted way.

Third, international policy evaluations can open a much-needed conversation about Canada’s role in the world. Although the federal elections rarely deal with foreign policy, the lack of discussion about Canada’s international role stood out during the 2019 election campaign. A review may provoke this much-needed conversation.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne gives the portfolio a new face.

The modalities for an assessment are many. I am particularly positive about the idea of ​​a designated assessment committee. Such an approach could provide a more coherent picture and limit departmental disruptions. More importantly, a committee could be created to report quickly and have a composition of multiple parties. In a minority parliament these are real assets, as a future government may implement the resulting recommendations.

Rapid and substantial global changes, as well as the arrival of a new foreign minister, create an urgent need to review Canada’s international policy. Despite some drawbacks, an evaluation would increase Canada’s ability to respond to global change in an efficient and strategic way.

Michael Manulak is a fellow at CGAI and assistant professor at the Norman Patterson School of International Affairs, Carleton University.