Manufacturing plant explosion rocked northwest Houston

An explosion in a northwest Houston business shook part of the city on Friday morning, sending at least one person to a hospital, damaging nearby homes, and sending firefighters to fight to put out the resulting fire. in KTRK – happened around 4:15 a.m. local time, in block 4500 of Gessner Road, about 18 miles northwest of downtown, authorities said. A video posted on Twitter from a camera mounted on a reception window seems to show an explosion in the distance, followed by a rising fireball. Residents of the area have reported damage to their homes, including broken windows and doors, KTRK reported. A resident told KTRK that “the whole ceiling fell” at his home. “Maybe I thought the house had been struck by lightning. Then I realized there was no storm,” the resident told KTRK. “No one can understand what happened.” At least one person was taken to hospital following the explosion, said the city’s fire department. More than an hour after the explosion, an aerial video from KTRK showed smoke and flames rising from the area. Locals felt buildings shake when the explosion occurred, KPRC reported.

