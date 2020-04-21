Mantel, Evaristo between finalists for fiction’s Women’s Prize

LONDON — Hilary Mantel’s Tudor blockbuster “The Mirror and the Light” and Bernardine Evaristo’s tapestry of black women’s stories, “Girl, Woman, Other,” are between 6 finalists for the worldwide Women’s Prize for Fiction.

The finalists announced Tuesday also consist of Natalie Haynes’ female-centred retelling of the Trojan War, “A Thousand Ships,” and Maggie O’Farrell’s Shakespeare-inspired “Hamnet.”

Nominated together with the four U.K. writers are American authors Angie Cruz for the New York-established coming-of-age story “Dominicana” and Jenny Offill for the local weather-anxiety comedy “Weather.”

Entrepreneur Martha Lane Fox, who is chairing the judging panel, reported the six publications delivered a chance to “connect with the outdoors world” throughout the lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus-pandemic.

“We are all dwelling in hard, sad and sophisticated periods, so extraordinary stories give hope, a moment of escape and a stage of relationship now a lot more than at any time,” she stated.

Established in 1996, the 30,000-pound prize ($37,000) is open to feminine English-language writers from all-around the world.

The announcement of the winner, usually produced in June, has been postponed right up until Sept. 9 since of the pandemic.

The Associated Push