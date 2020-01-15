Man’s dream of having a family comes true thanks to a $ 15,000 gift from his employer

Updated: 5:40 am EST Jan 15, 2020

For almost a decade, Antonio Boconegra and Bertha Oliva tried to start a family, but they had to face various infertility problems.

Now, thanks to a generous donation of $ 15,000 from Antonio’s employer for in vitro fertilization treatments, they are the new parents of Allyson, a month old.

“It’s a blessing,” Antonio told KLAS-TV.

The couple looked into IVF, but held on because treatments are so expensive and are not covered by insurance.

Her employer, Unforgettable Coatings, donated $ 15,000 to the couple in 2017 to pay for treatment.

“Infertility was something that affected people close to me,” Cory Summerhays, CEO of Unforgettable Coatings, told television station.

In addition to the gift from the employer, the colleagues did even more to ensure that the couple did not have to pay anything.

Watch the video above to learn more about this story.

