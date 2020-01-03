Manny Arceneaux "disturbed" by the lack of use with Riders

Loading...

Screen capture courtesy of the Saskatchewan Roughriders

Manny Arceneaux felt a certain way from his first season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"The expectations I had for myself and the way I play football wanting to be able to contribute more and do the things that the Manny Show does." But for whatever reason not to be put in this position, it's the only thing I would say that bothered me in my 2019 season, "said Arceneaux at the Rod Pedersen Show.

"When I went to Saskatchewan, I wanted to do the things I did in British Columbia. and over the course of my career, but with these limited things, it was the hardest part to master in football. "

The Manny Show spent the first eight years of its CFL career with the Lions. Arceneaux signed a one-year contract with the Riders during free agency in February 2019. He played 11 games for 22 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns. The 32-year-old is expected to become a free agent on February 11.

"This is what my agent manages. I just want to collect the ball and play if I'm back. Mentoring and building culture and helping guys, I did it in 2019. If I were to come back in 2020, I try to make games and do what I do and let my skills help get wins there and make games, "said Arceneaux.

"Being able to help the guys grow and frame the reception hall and see the result was a benefit to me." This is the greatest thing I can say that I have enjoyed the season in addition to the fans and how crazy the atmosphere is. "

Before joining Saskatchewan, Arceneaux played 129 games with 556 receptions for 8,169 yards and 55 touchdowns in British Columbia. He produced three consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards – including a career high of 1,566 yards in 2016 – from 2015 to 2017. Arceneaux was twice named CFL star (2015 and 2016).

"I'm not under contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders – Manny is going to be a free agent, so I'm just being realistic. I'm just waiting to see where my trip will take me in 2020, "explained Arceneaux.

"I basically had a whole year to be healthy and to wait to play soccer like I play soccer. There is a lot of gas in the tank and that's how I see it. Until I sign on the dotted line indicating where I am going to be for 2020, I refer to each team as she or she or this organization. "

Arceneaux played in nine games, then an ACL knee injury ended his 2018 season, but he had 32 catches for 553 yards and a touchdown – 1,000 yards. The veteran receiver has proven to be back at full capacity on the field. Even after head coach Craig Dickenson put him on the bench for Jordan Williams-Lambert in the fall, Arceneaux resumed his place on the list.

"One thing that hurt us was that we relied so much on talent and when the matches get tough and you face adversity it all comes down to mental toughness. This is what veteran Manny Show gets out of the game, it's all mental. No matter how fat, fast or strong you are, you can think of it when the moment is critical and the game slows down or speeds up, "said Arceneaux.

“Once the guys have developed this mental strength, there can be many championships in Regina with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It is one of the most talented formations and teams I have participated in during my nine year career in the CFL. "

Cody Fajardo was one of the main reasons the Riders went from 12-6 in 2018 to 13-5 and first in the West Division. Arceneaux saw its evolution with its own eyes. Fajardo has a contract with Saskatchewan during the 2021 season. When Fajardo had Arceneaux on the field, the Riders' attack was a better unit.

“They have a good quarterback at Cody. I watched the guy the whole time we were in British Columbia. together. In fact, I had the opportunity this year and told him that I was proud of him because I saw what he did with it, "said declared Arceneaux.

"It sort of reminded me of a Travis Lulay who was sitting behind Buck Pierce, Jarious Jackson, Casey Printers and once he got the keys to the car, he took off and didn’t take off. never looked back. "