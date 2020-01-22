Photo credit: Manitoba Bisons Athletics

A wild appearance with two rivals from western Canada has drawn college football analysts’ attention south.

ESPN is currently releasing its list of the 100 best college football games of the 2019 season. This year’s National Championship Game between Clemson and LSU is at number 100, and the list includes many high-profile programs from major NCAA conferences.

A game jumps to 41st place, embedded in a part of the list dedicated to small schools. It’s the Hardy Cup showdown between the Manitoba Bisons and Calgary Dinos – a shocking game that included an epic attempt by the flock to make a comeback.

Below is an excerpt from the ESPN article.

The craziest college football game of the season didn’t happen in America. In the third encounter of the year between the Calgary Dinos and the Manitoba Bisons (this time in the semi-finals in western Canada), Calgary took a 33:16 lead before hell broke loose. The teams exchanged 97-yard special teams touchdowns and Manitoba scored 30 points in the last verse. After 47:40 Manitoba drove 96 meters in 31 seconds. The last 50 came from Des Catellier to Trysten Dyce on a hail Mary pass. However, a 2-point exchange for the win was incomplete and Calgary held out.

Brian Dobie and the Bisons have been unsuccessful, but deserve to try a two-point conversion while back by one. The ball was almost caught by Trysten Dyce, the son of longtime CFL coach Bob Dyce, before being caught by Nick Statz, the sixth round draft picker of Calgary Stampeders, in 2019.

It is rare for USports to be recognized south of the border, although there is no doubt that the 2019 Hardy Cup deserves a place on the ESPN list.

David Onyemata is a product of the University of Manitoba that continues to excel in the NFL while American alumnus Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will start with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.