Manhattan socialite Jane Scher sues Pottery Barn for the fall of Black Friday

A person from Manhattan's high society says he is "lucky to be alive" after a shopping trip on the Upper East Side on Black Friday became terrifying, and he fell through a trap door in a Pottery Barn store.

Jane Scher, the mother of Libbie Mugrabi, and a cosmetic nurse at the exclusive SkinTight MedSpa, filed a lawsuit on December 6 in the New York State Supreme Court against Pottery Barn Teen and its owner Williams Sonoma alleging negligence and seeking damages not specified because she "suffered serious and serious personal injuries" in a terrifying fall in the store.

Scher states in the lawsuit that he appeared in Pottery Barn Teen on Second Ave. on November 29 and that he "fell violently" "through an unprotected hole … on the floor that was not protected, protected or warned in any way." The lawsuit states that "he suffered serious and serious personal injury" as a result of the fall. It also states that the incident "was solely due to the negligence" of the company.

The "trap door" that Scher went through.

Scher tells Page Six that after the alleged fall, he told his assistant, who was with her, to call 911, and they took her to the emergency room.

In addition to any alleged damage to his body, he said that his "beautiful mink coat J. Mendel was broken," in addition to the bracelets of Van Cleef & Arpels worth $ 40,000 to $ 50,000 that he was wearing were broken. She also carried a Birkin bag.

"I'm really damaged for life," Scher told us. "I can't ski anymore." He said he was previously "doing the most difficult classes of Tracy Anderson," with Anderson herself, several times a week, but she can no longer. Instead, she is "resting a lot. I have to thank God that I am walking. I have reduced my schedule, I cannot do what I did."

Scher being taken out of the Pottery Barn by emergency personnel Provided

Fortunately, "My family, at the time this happened, everyone was there," he said. "My daughter knows that I am very vain: I had a manicurist there, I had someone to paint my hair. My nails were [broken] and bleeding."

A Scher lawyer, Robert J. Hantman, told us: "Client safety is Mrs. Scher's main concern and awaits a quick and fair resolution." His lawsuit was filed by lawyer Howard Raphaelson. The representatives of Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn Teen did not respond.

Scher's daughter, Libbie, has appeared in the headlines of her current divorce case with her ex, David Mugrabi, of the famous art family.

Scher's partners in MedSpa include Dr. David Fox and Dr. Andrew Rohen.

