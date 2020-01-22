Manera: To tackle climate change, get the politics out

A wind turbine is seen at the Pickering Nuclear Power Generating Station near Toronto.

CARLOS OSORIO / REUTERS

It is time for us to accept and politicians admit that fighting climate change will not be painless. There are costs for individuals, companies and governments. Although Canada’s contribution to overall planetary climate change is very small, we have a responsibility to address this by doing not just our share, but more than our share. That is because, according to world standards, we are a rich country.

Unfortunately, the debate on tackling climate change has focused too much on how high a CO2 tax must be to achieve a specific reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. This is the wrong way to tackle the problem. The starting point is that human behavior can be predicted by economic models. But economics is not an exact science and human behavior is enormously complicated. That is why it is impossible to predict the stock market, interest rates, GDP, inflation and many other economic measures. There are just too many variables in the game. We do not know how to quantify them all and we do not fully understand the complex relationships between them.

The idea that a reliable link can be made between a specific level of CO2 taxation and a resulting reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is therefore questionable at best. Tax refund seems counterproductive. It undermines the premise that it is intended to discourage the use of fossil fuels when optics implies that for most people the tax is income neutral or something close to it. This does not make a CO2 tax a bad idea; it just means that we have to think very carefully about how it is levied and for what use the income it generates is used.

Too much of the debate on tackling climate change focuses on how high a CO2 tax must be to achieve a specific reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

We know that a major part of the problem of climate change is emissions from fossil fuel combustion. That is why it seems logical that we reduce emissions as much as possible. Carbon capture and more efficient combustion can play a role. Alternative, clean and renewable energy sources can play a greater role. Canada is blessed with much more hydro, wind and solar energy than we could possibly use.

No scientific breakthrough is needed to use hydro, and it makes sense to maximize its use wherever possible. Nuclear does not produce greenhouse gas emissions, but is expensive and suffers from the problem of what to do with its radioactive waste. Wind and sun offer the best prospects for the rest, but their intermittent nature poses challenges. What we really need are better ways to store such energy until it is needed.

Energy extracted from the sun and wind can be stored in batteries, pump water and hydrogen. We must look for ways to improve efficiency and reduce the costs of these storage techniques. We also need to build the required infrastructure, such as smart networks and gas stations. This requires a huge engineering company. Income from a CO2 tax as a supplement to private capital intended for this type of project would be a logical investment by the government.

An approach would be to set up a panel that largely consists of engineers, technologists, physicists, chemists, agricultural and forestry experts. Such a panel would monitor the allocation of revenues from a CO2 tax to projects that are most likely to help us achieve our emission reduction targets. The work and the conclusions must be transparent. In other words, get the politics out.

Tony Manera is a retired professional engineer.