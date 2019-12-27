Mandy Moore's trip was interrupted after "a great episode of food poisoning"

Loading...

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith had to shorten their trip to Ecuador when they were hit by a serious case of food poisoning.

When posting a photo of his arms with intravenous drops, he lamented on Instagram on Friday: “We had planned this extraordinary trip to walk Cotapaxi in Ecuador with my favorite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I were knocked out simultaneously with a major attack of food poisoning (on day 2) and could not continue on the trip.

"We simply could not catch up with hydration, nutrition and rest to complete more acclimatization walks before our effort at the summit," he wrote.

The star of "This Is Us" said that the decision to return home, which, in another photo she shared, looks like a vacation destination in itself, was difficult but necessary.

"We bathed and got into the shells of our bed, but we quickly had the kittens / dogs by our side and our own Mountain View by the window to enjoy," he wrote next to an impressive photo of the view from his house.

Moore, 35, said maybe his illness was a sign, and he wrote: "I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home." And we will do it.

