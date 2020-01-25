Mandy Moore just wore a Cape To The Critics' Choice Awards

Mandy Moore channels her inner superhero during this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards!

The This Is Us actress went the fashionable route with her first red carpet look in 2020. Moore is always stylish when it comes to award shows, so she was definitely one of the most anticipated guests of the evening for the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Moore did not disappoint and got out with a slender black jumpsuit from Ellie Saab that was super unique. The strapless jumpsuit looked elegant, especially with the graceful beads on the bodice. To enhance her look, Moore put on the jumpsuit with a cape that she tied around her neck in a tie.

For the beauty of Moore, the actress pulled her hair into a sophisticated low bun and wore hot pink tones on her cheeks and lips. They accessorized with silver statement earrings from Anita Ko and a pair of black stiletto pumps from Louboutin.

View Moore’s unique cape and the full Critics’ Choice look below: