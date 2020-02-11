Mandela’s release 30 years ago gave birth to a new South Africa

CAPE TOWN – 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela was released from 27 years in prison by the South African apartheid regime and immediately set the country and the world in motion to dismantle the brutal system of racial oppression.

The 71-year-old Mandela, who greeted with clenched fists and resolutely walked at the gates of the Victor Verster prison, made it clear that he was committed to ending apartheid and governing the majority for everyone in South Africa.

His release gave many South Africans a first glimpse of Mandela, as the regime prohibited the publication of pictures of him and his speeches while in detention. And then suddenly he was everywhere.

“Comrades and other South Africans, I greet you all in the name of peace, democracy and freedom for all,” said Mandela to many supporters in Cape Town City Hall hours after his release.

On Tuesday, current President Cyril Ramaphosa, who held the microphone during Mandela’s speech, was supposed to speak to the country about the “speech that gave birth to a nation”.

Just over four years after his release, Mandela was elected president in the first nationwide election, leading South Africa out of decades of violent discrimination. Under his leadership, South Africa drafted and adopted a constitution that was widely praised for the protection of everyone’s rights and was one of the first to expressly advocate gay rights.

A truth and reconciliation commission has led South Africa on a compelling, painful path to spread the injustices committed during apartheid rule for more than 40 years.

Mandela and the South African President F. W. de Klerk, whom he freed, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 “for their work to peacefully end apartheid and lay the foundation for a new democratic South Africa”.

The Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, himself a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, celebrated the 30th anniversary of Mandela’s release.

“Nelson Mandela has been released from prison to blind South Africa and the world with its warmth and human values,” wrote Tutu and his wife Leah in a short statement. “Circumstances and priorities change over time, but good values ​​are not lost.” of fashion. We miss him. Love and blessings. “

During his tenure as president, which ended in 1999, Mandela was generous, charismatic, and inclusive. It led South Africa into a new era of democracy. In retirement, he continued to campaign for the rights of all.

South Africa today is characterized by serious problems such as inequality, poverty and violence, which are largely due to the persistent legacy of apartheid. Some South Africans have criticized Mandela for compromising too much, especially against the white minority, which continues to enjoy prosperity.

In a declaration on the anniversary, Ramaphosa said that Mandela’s release was “a crucial moment on our path to democracy”.

But “inequality, especially in terms of race and gender, remains one of the highest in the world. Unemployment is deepening and poverty is widespread. Violence, including violence by men against women, continues to devastate our communities, ”said Ramaphosa.

He urged all South Africans to be inspired by Mandela’s legacy to help solve these problems together.

___

Meldrum reported from Johannesburg.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.