Mandalorian vs TIE Fighter: Who would win?

In the season finale of The Mandalorian, a TIE hunter, controlled by Moff Gideon himself, enters to destroy Mando and his friends. The situation is terrible. So what does Mando do? He straps on a jetpack and rockets up over the TIE hunter – then uses his enter hook to sound the spaceship and is dragged along for the ride. Whoa!

I won’t say what happens next, in case you haven’t watched the episode. But we have to talk about that epic stunt. I wondered, what kind of acceleration should a person have to endure to grab a TIE fighter during the flight? You know, just in case you ever find yourself in that situation.

Yes, yes, I know this is a fictional TV program, and it doesn’t need realistic physics to make it great. But that doesn’t mean I can’t do a real analysis. It is exactly what I do.

A time and a place for everything

To find Mando’s acceleration, we need time and position information for both him and the spaceship. We can get that with video analysis software. There are a few options, but I always use Tracker. The idea is to create a distance scale based on something in the scene and use that to plot the vertical and horizontal location of objects in each frame of the video. We extract the time data from the frame rate.

So let’s start with a familiar object – well, a little familiar. Wookiepedia lists the dimensions of a TIE hunter. Assuming the person in the scene is a standard version, it would have a height of 8.82 meters. Using this scale I get the following graph of the position of the starfighter while it is moving under the Mandolorian:

Since this is a plot of horizontal position versus time, the slope of the line gives the average horizontal speed. It is quite linear, which means that the TIE hunter moves at an approximately constant speed of 117.3 meters per second (262 mph for the Imperials). Is that fast? Who knows? It is slower than my earlier estimate of TIE Fighter speeds, but these things can certainly slow down.

Now let’s look at the Mandalorian as it gets off the ground. With the same distance scale I get the following plot of position versus time:

From this we see that Mando moves upwards with an almost constant speed of 26.4 m / s (59 mph). If I mark the place where he left the ground, I get a maximum height of 24.4 meters. OK, what about this? He reaches his maximum vertical speed by the time he gets 10 meters off the ground. That means that he had to go from 0 to 26.4 m / s in a 10-meter space. What would his acceleration of the jetpack be?

