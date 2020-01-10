Loading...

Despite the whisper of Star Wars fatigue after the release of the last spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story, there are no signs that the Disney train is slowing down.

The Mandalorian, a new Disney + series set in George Lucas’ distant galaxy, is expected to be released later in 2019.

Jon Favreau’s new show (the man behind Disney’s recent remakes of The Lion King and The Jungle Book) will be one of the first features to be released in Disney’s upcoming streaming service. Disney +,

Favreau, who is a screenwriter and executive producer, has brought in some great directors to lead the miniseries, including Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), and Bryce Dallas Howard (daughter of Solo: A Star Wars) Story director Ron Howard) in her directorial debut.

It will likely be an important topic in a future Star Wars year, with the release of Episode IX in December 2019.

Find out Everything you need to know about the new series.

When does Star Wars: The Mandalorian appear on Disney +?

#TheMandalorian, the first live action Star Wars series, only on #DisneyPlus. Stream from November 12th. @TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/JZsg6cikXA

– Star Wars (@starwars) August 23, 2019

Disney confirmed that the series will launch on the same day as its new streaming service, Disney + Tuesday, November 12, 2019, However, British fans will have to wait much longer to see the series. Disney + will be released in the UK on March 31, 2019.

Two episodes will be released in the first week, the second episode will follow on Friday November 15th.

The remaining episodes are started as follows:

Episode 3 – November 22

Episode 4 – November 29

Episode 5 – December 6th

Episode 6 – December 13th

Episode 7 – December 18

Episode 8 – December 27th

Filming of the series ended in February 2019. According to Superhero News, several members of the production crew posted about the filming, but subsequently deleted the posts.

Will there be a second season of The Mandalorian?

Once the first season in the US ended, all eyes were on Disney to confirm whether The Mandalorian would return.

Fortunately, the answer is yes, and due to the later release on these shores (March 31, 2020), British fans will have less time to wait for season two’s debut in autumn 2020.

The release date has been confirmed on Twitter by author and executive producer Jon Favreau.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian in the fall of 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V

– Jon Favreau (@ Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOC8E8z_ifw (/ embed)

It is indeed!

The footage from the new series was shown during the Star Wars Celebration panel, and a few months later, during the Disney D23 event, a trailer was released that had a close comparison to that footage.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much, but it shows Pedro Pascal’s eponymous bounty hunter in action and introduces some other key characters.

Disney also released a second trailer that shows the super battle droids from the prequel films.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmI7WKrAtqs (/ embed)

Will The Mandalorian be seen in the UK?

Disney + is slated to launch in the UK in the first half of 2020 – a few months after the U.S. This means that Star Wars fans in the UK may not be able to see it when the show is released for the first time, which is probably not going to go down well.

In the UK, Disney already has an active subscription service called DisneyLife. A £ 4.99 subscription gives you access to a catalog of over 450 Disney films (including all the original versions of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, etc.). However, Disney + will be a much broader entertainment offering – when it arrives in the UK …

What does The Mandalorian do?

According to an Instagram post by Favreau, the series will be located between the end of the original trilogy and the beginning of The Force Awakens and will follow a “lone shooter in the galaxy’s outskirts”.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior appears in the Star Wars universe,” the article says. “The Mandalorian plays after the fall of the empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We are following the difficulties of a lone gunman on the outskirts of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic. “

The series takes place about five years after the Jedi Return events, but before The Force Awakens began.

“The Mandalorian is a mysterious, lonely gunslinger on the outskirts of the galaxy,” said star Pedro Pascal, who plays the leading role and compares the character to classic western anti-heroes.

“He has a lot of Clint Eastwood in him,” added Pascal during the Star Wars Celebration Panel about the new series.

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal)

What is a Mandalorian?

Mandalorians are a warrior race native to the planet Mandalore. Bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett are the best-known Mandalorians seen in previous Star Wars films. They weren’t born on Mandalore, but they did wear Mandalorian armor, which explains why the first still in the series (below) looks so greasy.

The Mandalorians play a prominent role in the cartoon series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. According to Wookiepedia, they regularly come into conflict with the Jedi Order and join Darth Maul’s Shadow Collective (briefly in Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Will Boba Fett be in the Mandalorian?

Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch) in Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi

Unfortunately, the most famous Mandalorian (and his cool armor is essentially why this series even exists) will not show up, and Jon Favreau confirms that Boba Fett is not in the new series.

“Boba Fett is not (in the series), they are all new original characters,” Favreau told Good Morning America.

“There is a thirty year history that has only been explored in the expanded universe.”

Of course, it would also be difficult for Fat to show up considering he last died in Tattooine’s Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi – but if you believe in clues in Star Wars: Aftermath, it could be that Boba might have pulled it off. In this case, The Mandalorian Series Two might be the perfect moment for his great return…

Who is in the cast of The Mandalorian?

Narco and Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal will play the as yet unidentified lead in the series, while ex-MMA fighter and Deadpool star Gina Carano will play Rebel Shock Trooper mercenary Cara Dune, who is struggling to re-integrate into society after the war against the empire.

Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in Mandalorian (Disney)

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) will play Moff Gideon, an imperial governor with his own army of assault troops, while Carl Weathers will play Guildsmater Greef Carga, a bounty hunter.

“He’s looking for someone to take care of a product that he wants to bring to a customer who is valuable and very valuable and to guess who he’ll find? He’ll find a bounty hunter named” Mandalorian, “said Weathers during the Star Wars Celebration panels.

Greef (Carl Weathers) in the Mandalorian Star Wars television series (Disney)

Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi will also play a role in the series.

It was also announced that Taika Waititi (who will also be staging an episode below) featured a robotic bounty hunter in the series, specifically a character named IG-11 (not IG-88, an identical droid from the original trilogy) Will vote. ,

We trust these bounty hunters. #TheMandalorian # D23Expo pic.twitter.com/bPsC5jQTnR

– Star Wars (@starwars) August 25, 2019

SHIELD and Mulan star Ming-Na Wen agents had kept their role under wraps for a few months, but it has now been announced that she will be playing Fennec Shand, an assassin who could be one of the Mandalorian targets on the series.

Ming Na-Wen will play Fennec Shand in “THE MANDALORIAN”. The character is described as a murderer and elite mercenary who killed for the top crime syndicates. (Source: https://t.co/UcwP9AneJd) pic.twitter.com/rRzMe5pOs0

– DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 4, 2019

“We were really inspired by the name. The idea of ​​a fennek fox came to my mind, ”Wen told Vanity Fair. “It’s tricky, yet able to maneuver and survive and be furtive – so graceful and agile. I love this whole picture by the name.

“She is definitely someone who stays true to herself,” added Wen.

Who will lead the Mandalorian?

Favreau has assembled a diverse crew of directors to lead the episodes of the series. Check out the list below in full.

Deborah Chow: Jessica Jones, Mr. Robot, flowers in the attic

Jessica Jones, Mr. Robot, flowers in the attic Rick Famuyiwa: Dope, confirmation

Dope, confirmation Bryce Dallas Howard: Directorial debut. Previously starred in the third installment of Black Mirror Nosedive and the Jurassic World series

Directorial debut. Previously starred in the third installment of Black Mirror Nosedive and the Jurassic World series Taika Waititi: Thor: Ragnarok, hunting the Wilderpeople, what we’re doing in the shade

Thor: Ragnarok, hunting the Wilderpeople, what we’re doing in the shade Dave Filoni: Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels

What else do we know about the Mandalorian?

Our biggest source of information so far was Favreau’s Instagram account, where he sporadically shared pictures from the set.

Most interesting is a droid that resembles IG-88, one of Darth Vader’s bounty hunters from The Empire Strikes Back, who implies that he is ready to return to the Star Wars universe – but we know that now This is indeed Taika Waititi’s IG-11, which is often confused on the show with his more famous bounty hunter lookalike.

He also published an image of a weapon that fans recognized as a weapon that Boba Fett wore in 1978 in the Star Wars Holiday Special.

And there is also the curious droid R5-D4, the bot that appeared (albeit only very briefly) in A New Hope.

In the meantime, Taika Waititi has suggested that the show will feel like the classic Star Wars films.

“Star Wars is very different from Marvel,” he said at a TCA event. “You know that the tone of the first films should really be kept. That’s what fans like and you can’t really disregard it, I think it’s a nicer way to say, “Can’t put in too many jokes.” There is definitely a little bit, my tone is in there, the dialogue and something like that. “