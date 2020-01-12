The Mandalorian and Disney + will unfortunately not be released in the UK until March 31, 2020, but that hasn’t stopped the entire Internet from buzzing with the first live action Star Wars TV show.

It’s safe to say that the trip to a distant galaxy on the small screen was a success – at least enough to get a second season running that is already in production.

Jon Favreau (director of The Lion King Remake) will return as the author, executive producer and showrunner of the spin-off show about the title bounty hunter, which will soon be complemented by two prequel series that focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rogue One’s Cassian focus on Andor.

Since the appetite for more Star Wars doesn’t subside and the franchise seems to be gaining a whole host of new fans on TV, here’s everything you need to know about the second season of The Mandalorian.

When will the second season of The Mandalorian appear on Disney +?

The second season of The Mandalorian is not only in production, it has already been shot.

Jon Favreau confirmed the news with an Instagram post on November 13, barely a day after the premiere of the first episode.

A specific release date has not yet been confirmed, but we know that the second season of the show will land on Disney + sometime in the fall of 2020, about a year after the first has dropped out.

Favreau made the announcement on Twitter after the release of the first season finale on Disney in the United States.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian in the fall of 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V

– Jon Favreau (@ Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Until then, British fans will have had plenty of time to watch the first series after Disney + launched in the UK.

How can I watch the second season of The Mandalorian in the UK?

As in season 1, The Mandalorian will also be available in Disney’s new Disney + streaming service.

The service has already been launched in countries such as the United States, Canada and the Netherlands and will be available in the United Kingdom from March 31, 2020.

Who will lead Mandalorian season 2?

After writing and producing the previous season, Jon Favreau will also sit on the director’s chair this time.

“We’re working on season two, writing, preparing the directors, and preparing to direct,” Jon Favreau told Entertainment Weekly in September. “The last time I had a chance was because I made Lion King, so I’ll stand up for one of them.”

Take a look at the directors previously announced.

Jon Favreau: The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Iron Man

Carl Weathers: Hawaii Five-O, A Burger and a Ball, and The Mandalorian’s Greef Carga Actor

It remains to be seen whether previous directors like Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard will return.

Who is in the cast for Mandalorian Season 2?

At the moment, Pedro Pascal is the only actor we can be pretty sure he’ll be in season 2 as he plays the title bounty hunter, but we can assume that at least some of the supporting characters will survive for a second round , A return for people like Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Werner Herzog (The Client) and Nick Nolte (voice of Kuiil) is quite possible.

Given that Carl Weathers will stage an episode of season two, he will likely also return as his bounty hunter Greef Carga.