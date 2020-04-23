MANDALORIAN Documentary Series – GeekTyrant

Disney has released the first trailer for the recently announced ad Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian information series. This series will take a deep dive into the making of the Star Wars live-action series that has fans flipping over with praise and excitement.

The trailer gives us some exciting insights into what we can expect from the series and it looks awesome! This is a show that I’m really looking forward to jumping into. As you can see, there will be lots of interesting things to learn and some great insights into how the series was made.

In Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, “Executive Producer Jon Favreau it invites the crew and crew to share unprecedented insights into the making of the series that quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after its November premiere.

The series draws back the curtain on the series, and each chapter will explore “a different aspect of the first live-action Star Wars TV show through interviews, unprecedented footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.”

It will also give Mandalorian fans an opportunity to “look inside and get a different perspective, and perhaps a better understanding, of how the Mandalorian came together and some of the extremely talented participants during Season 1. ”

Topics this season include the filmmaking process, George Lucas’ Star Wars legacy, how the cast brought the characters to life, the cutting-edge technology of the series, the art behind practical models, effects and creatures the show, as well as the creative influences, the iconic score, and links to Star Wars characters and props from all over the galaxy.

Favreau said in a statement: “We had a great experience making the show and we look forward to sharing it with you.” Watch the trailer below and let us know what you think!