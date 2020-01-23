Manchester United's board of directors gives Solskjaer the vote of confidence

Manchester United’s board has given coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the vote of confidence.

Sky Sports has reported that the Manchester United board has “no intention” of firing the manager.

BREAKING: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has retained the support of the Manchester United board despite the loss to Burnley in Old Trafford.

– Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 23, 2020

A win against Burnley would have eased the pressure on the former striker, but United lost 0-2 on Wednesday night at Old Trafford for the second time in a row. This was the first win for the Clarets in Manchester in 58 years.

Downward

It was a disappointing turn when United won at Turf Moor in the second leg less than a month ago.

The statistics for Solskjaer are damned, he has now only 42 of 96 possible points in the Premier League as a permanent manager, the amusement of “Ole’s Driving the Bus” has faded to black. The team has lost more times in the league than they won under the constant leadership of the Norwegian.

United has lost 18 points in the last 12 games and 11 points less than after 24 games last season. This is an indication of the direction of the club under the former United striker.

There have been injuries and they continue to increase, but questions have been raised about how Solskjaer dealt with these injuries, particularly those of Marcus Rashford. The English striker was dismissed due to a serious back injury in the FA Cup replay.

Solskjaer says he has to go to the transfer market to relieve the pressure on his young side, who has been hit by an injury. He has only eight days to close this gap. Given that the Manchester United board has played in the market over the past few seasons, it is unlikely that up to three players will start within eight days.

The board has expressed confidence in the coach, but the coach can have confidence in the board to provide him with the players he needs in such a short time.